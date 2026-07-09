Massive crowds for Khamenei expose the lies of U.S. and Israel

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Program Type: 7

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Taylor Report commentary

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 9, 2026, midnight

Summary: Massive crowds for Khamenei funeral expose the "liberator" lies of Trump, Bibi, and Baby Shah.

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