Join us for some fresh greens this week from The Cloverhearts, The Ollam, Edmonton family band The McDades and Scots bard Cabbie Drennan with a drink along, sing along. Check out Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser at a new time, new day and new station; FM96.1, Tuesdays at 9pm.
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Barleyjuice - Sweet Young Thing Baltic Crossing - Whirling Waltz The McDades - Gardener's Child CANCON Mary Francis - Cheerio CANCON The Cloverhearts - Heartbreaker The Ollam - Stream Of Silver Brogeal - Stuck Inside Cabbie Drennan Band - Ma Rovin Eye Afro Celt Sound System - The Other Side The Mahones - Rise Again Solas - The Coconut Dog/ Morning Dew Rura - Allegory Punch Brothers - Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald Pol Helleou & Friends - Planty Irvine