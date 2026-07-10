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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Destroyer of Worlds
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
July 10, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, broadcasting from the edge of the world—right here on the rugged Pacific Coast. That was Bruce Springsteen, Living on the Edge- of his world, and hey, welcome to the show. I’m your host Scott Clark, and this is episode 491.
This time, the Sonic Café stirs up a tasty blend of fresh tracks along with timeless classics—just like we always do. Our musical journey spans 57 years and features new sounds from David Byrne, The Black Keys, Ezra Furman, and Lord Huron, all from 2025. We’ll mix those in with favorites from the past, including Wolfmother from 2005 and Jethro Tull’s thunderous Locomotive Breath from 1970.
Plus, we’ll zip back to 1967 in the Sonic Café time machine to groove with Freddie Scott—we’ll spin that up around the bottom of the hour.
On the comedy side, Don McMillan asks the big question: will Chat GPT replace us? Anthony Jeselnik shares a story about his buddy in the FBI, Brian Regan wonders why we’re obsessed with finding water on Mars, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson predicts how it all might end. Uplifting, huh?
So yeah, a lot to squeeze into an hour, so let’s dive in. From his 2025 Saving Grace album, here’s Robert Plant with Everybody’s Song—and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Living on the Edge of the World
Artist: Bruce Springsteen
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 2: Everybody's Song
Artist: Robert Plant
LP: Saving Grace
Yr: 2025
Song 3: Will ChatGPT Replace Me?
Artist: Don McMillan
LP:
Yr: 2025
Song 4: When I'm Gone
Artist: 3 Doors Down
LP: The Greatest Hits
Yr. 2002
Song 5: She Explains Things To Me
Artist: David Byrne
LP: Who is in the Sky?
Yr: 2025
Song 6: Talks about his friend in the FBI
Artist: Anthony Jeselnik
LP: Bones and All
Yr: 2024
Song 7: Joker And The Thief
Artist: Wolfmother
LP: Wolfmother
Year: 2005
Song 8: Do Do Wap Is Strong in Here
Artist: Curtis Mayfield
LP: The Essentials
Yr: 1977
Song 9: On Repeat
Artist: The Black Keys
LP: No Rain, No Flowers
Yr: 2025
Song 10: Am I Grooving You
Artist: Freddie Scott
LP:
Yr: 1967
Song 11: End Of The World
Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson
LP:
Yr:
Song 12: Power of the Moon
Artist: Ezra Furman
LP: Goodbye Small Head
Yr: 2025
Song 13: Searching for Water On Mars
Artist: Brian Regan
LP:
Yr:
Song 14: Nothing I Need
Artist: Lord Huron
LP: The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1
Yr: 2025
Song 15: Locomotive Breath
Artist: Jethro Tull
LP: Aqualung
Yr: 1971
Song 16: Viva La Vida
Artist: Coldplay ( acoustic live)
LP:
Yr:
Song 17: Coastline
Artist: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
LP: Space Junk
Yr: 2025
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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