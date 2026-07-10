Sonic Café, broadcasting from the edge of the world—right here on the rugged Pacific Coast. That was Bruce Springsteen, Living on the Edge- of his world, and hey, welcome to the show. I’m your host Scott Clark, and this is episode 491. This time, the Sonic Café stirs up a tasty blend of fresh tracks along with timeless classics—just like we always do. Our musical journey spans 57 years and features new sounds from David Byrne, The Black Keys, Ezra Furman, and Lord Huron, all from 2025. We’ll mix those in with favorites from the past, including Wolfmother from 2005 and Jethro Tull’s thunderous Locomotive Breath from 1970. Plus, we’ll zip back to 1967 in the Sonic Café time machine to groove with Freddie Scott—we’ll spin that up around the bottom of the hour. On the comedy side, Don McMillan asks the big question: will Chat GPT replace us? Anthony Jeselnik shares a story about his buddy in the FBI, Brian Regan wonders why we’re obsessed with finding water on Mars, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson predicts how it all might end. Uplifting, huh? So yeah, a lot to squeeze into an hour, so let’s dive in. From his 2025 Saving Grace album, here’s Robert Plant with Everybody’s Song—and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Living on the Edge of the World Artist: Bruce Springsteen LP: Yr: 2025 Song 2: Everybody's Song Artist: Robert Plant LP: Saving Grace Yr: 2025 Song 3: Will ChatGPT Replace Me? Artist: Don McMillan LP: Yr: 2025 Song 4: When I'm Gone Artist: 3 Doors Down LP: The Greatest Hits Yr. 2002 Song 5: She Explains Things To Me Artist: David Byrne LP: Who is in the Sky? Yr: 2025 Song 6: Talks about his friend in the FBI Artist: Anthony Jeselnik LP: Bones and All Yr: 2024 Song 7: Joker And The Thief Artist: Wolfmother LP: Wolfmother Year: 2005 Song 8: Do Do Wap Is Strong in Here Artist: Curtis Mayfield LP: The Essentials Yr: 1977 Song 9: On Repeat Artist: The Black Keys LP: No Rain, No Flowers Yr: 2025 Song 10: Am I Grooving You Artist: Freddie Scott LP: Yr: 1967 Song 11: End Of The World Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson LP: Yr: Song 12: Power of the Moon Artist: Ezra Furman LP: Goodbye Small Head Yr: 2025 Song 13: Searching for Water On Mars Artist: Brian Regan LP: Yr: Song 14: Nothing I Need Artist: Lord Huron LP: The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 Yr: 2025 Song 15: Locomotive Breath Artist: Jethro Tull LP: Aqualung Yr: 1971 Song 16: Viva La Vida Artist: Coldplay ( acoustic live) LP: Yr: Song 17: Coastline Artist: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives LP: Space Junk Yr: 2025
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.