Sonic Café #491/The Destroyer of Worlds

Subtitle: The Destroyer of Worlds

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 10, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, broadcasting from the edge of the world—right here on the rugged Pacific Coast. That was Bruce Springsteen, Living on the Edge- of his world, and hey, welcome to the show. I’m your host Scott Clark, and this is episode 491.

This time, the Sonic Café stirs up a tasty blend of fresh tracks along with timeless classics—just like we always do. Our musical journey spans 57 years and features new sounds from David Byrne, The Black Keys, Ezra Furman, and Lord Huron, all from 2025. We’ll mix those in with favorites from the past, including Wolfmother from 2005 and Jethro Tull’s thunderous Locomotive Breath from 1970.

Plus, we’ll zip back to 1967 in the Sonic Café time machine to groove with Freddie Scott—we’ll spin that up around the bottom of the hour.

On the comedy side, Don McMillan asks the big question: will Chat GPT replace us? Anthony Jeselnik shares a story about his buddy in the FBI, Brian Regan wonders why we’re obsessed with finding water on Mars, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson predicts how it all might end. Uplifting, huh?

So yeah, a lot to squeeze into an hour, so let’s dive in. From his 2025 Saving Grace album, here’s Robert Plant with Everybody’s Song—and we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: Living on the Edge of the World

Artist: Bruce Springsteen

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 2: Everybody's Song

Artist: Robert Plant

LP: Saving Grace

Yr: 2025

Song 3: Will ChatGPT Replace Me?

Artist: Don McMillan

LP:

Yr: 2025

Song 4: When I'm Gone

Artist: 3 Doors Down

LP: The Greatest Hits

Yr. 2002

Song 5: She Explains Things To Me

Artist: David Byrne

LP: Who is in the Sky?

Yr: 2025

Song 6: Talks about his friend in the FBI

Artist: Anthony Jeselnik

LP: Bones and All

Yr: 2024

Song 7: Joker And The Thief

Artist: Wolfmother

LP: Wolfmother

Year: 2005

Song 8: Do Do Wap Is Strong in Here

Artist: Curtis Mayfield

LP: The Essentials

Yr: 1977

Song 9: On Repeat

Artist: The Black Keys

LP: No Rain, No Flowers

Yr: 2025

Song 10: Am I Grooving You

Artist: Freddie Scott

LP:

Yr: 1967

Song 11: End Of The World

Artist: Neil deGrasse Tyson

LP:

Yr:

Song 12: Power of the Moon

Artist: Ezra Furman

LP: Goodbye Small Head

Yr: 2025

Song 13: Searching for Water On Mars

Artist: Brian Regan

LP:

Yr:

Song 14: Nothing I Need

Artist: Lord Huron

LP: The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1

Yr: 2025

Song 15: Locomotive Breath

Artist: Jethro Tull

LP: Aqualung

Yr: 1971

Song 16: Viva La Vida

Artist: Coldplay ( acoustic live)

LP:

Yr:

Song 17: Coastline

Artist: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

LP: Space Junk

Yr: 2025

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





