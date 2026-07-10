Summary: President Trump effectively tore up the recent U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding when he declared the agreement "over," and called Iranian leaders "scum.” Analyst Helena Cobban joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss the latest developments in the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran and the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the largest state funeral in the country's history.



On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer reports on the exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz.



Israeli drone strikes, artillery attacks, and demolitions continue across southern Lebanon despite the recent U.S.-brokered agreement. Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chameseddine files her latest from the ground.



The war in Gaza has become the deadliest conflict for journalists in modern recordkeeping, with Israeli attacks killing an unprecedented number of Palestinian reporters and media workers. Ali Abunimah reports on revelations about how the Committee to Protect Journalists, facing pressure from pro-Israel groups, has been attempting to narrow the definition of who is a journalist in order to exclude some Palestinians from its database of journalists killed in Gaza.

