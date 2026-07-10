President Trump effectively tore up the recent U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding when he declared the agreement "over," and called Iranian leaders "scum.” Analyst Helena Cobban joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to discuss the latest developments in the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran and the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the largest state funeral in the country's history.
On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer reports on the exchange of fire in the Strait of Hormuz.
Israeli drone strikes, artillery attacks, and demolitions continue across southern Lebanon despite the recent U.S.-brokered agreement. Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chameseddine files her latest from the ground.
The war in Gaza has become the deadliest conflict for journalists in modern recordkeeping, with Israeli attacks killing an unprecedented number of Palestinian reporters and media workers. Ali Abunimah reports on revelations about how the Committee to Protect Journalists, facing pressure from pro-Israel groups, has been attempting to narrow the definition of who is a journalist in order to exclude some Palestinians from its database of journalists killed in Gaza.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net