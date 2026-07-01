Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Paul Holden Labour Together McSweeney Mandelson Blair The Fraud Bristol talk Q&A 08Jul26 - 01:20:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Dr Chris Busby How the Greens learned to love Nuclear power and weapons 3-500m dead of fallout cancer, Fracking - 00:50:00

#4 - Morgan McSweeney on Keir Starmers political demise Nick Robinson BBC - 00:20:00

#5 - Craig Murray National Security State Threats EMERGENCY Act The terrifying government bill they are rushing through - 00:10:00

#6 - Nigel Farage calls EMERGENCY Clacton by-election over threats to him and his family and no faith in Parliamentary Standards Commissioner - 00:15:00

#7 - Steve Topple The Canary DEBANKED They Couldnt Sue Us So They Had the Banks Freeze Our Money DDN - 00:25:00

#8 - Piers Morgan Citizen Vigilante Take law into own hands vs Mehdi Hasan - 00:30:00

#9 - Piers Morgan Ehud Ohlmert Netanyahu Is a FASCIST, Ehud Barak on Epstein, Marandi on Iran - 00:50:00

#10 - Piers Morgan Matt Campbell vs Roger Waters on 9-11 Conspiracies - 00:30:00

#11 - Israeli PM Netanyahus Remarks at the JNS International Policy Summit 2026 - 00:20:00

#12 - Alex Krainer This is World War 3 Scenario Europe ON THE BRINK OF RUSSIA WAR WAIC - 01:00:00

#13 - Queen Elizabeth IIs Chaplin Gavin Ashenden, Is Charles a Traitor? Glorious Revolution? Has King Charles Sabotaged Britains Christian Heritage? - 00:40:00