Credits: Interviews with:



Legendary science fiction author, Robert J. Sawyer, has written his first non-fiction novel. It’s called "Sawyer On Science Fiction".



Greig Watts is a songwriter, author and mentor who has had 18 Eurovision entries across eleven consecutive years. He’s also the author of "Keeping The Dream Alive: A Songwriter’s Guide To Overcoming Rejection, Finding Success And Enjoying The Journey Along the Way".



Stuart Nulman with another edition of Book Banter.