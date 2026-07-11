The Stuph File Program is an eclectic, hour-long Canadian radio show hosted by veteran broadcaster Peter Anthony Holder. It features a mix of conversational interviews, odd news stories, author discussions, and pop culture.
Interviews with:
Legendary science fiction author, Robert J. Sawyer, has written his first non-fiction novel. It’s called "Sawyer On Science Fiction".
Greig Watts is a songwriter, author and mentor who has had 18 Eurovision entries across eleven consecutive years. He’s also the author of "Keeping The Dream Alive: A Songwriter’s Guide To Overcoming Rejection, Finding Success And Enjoying The Journey Along the Way".
Stuart Nulman with another edition of Book Banter.