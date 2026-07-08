1. I Due It - Es & Nec Nymbl feat. DJ K-Flip 2. Word Is Bond - the intern & DJ Robert Smith 3. Choosing Me - C-Red 4. Never Been The Same - ScienZe & Parental 5. Same Vibes - Moka Only 6. Disagree - Declaime 7. Soul Of Sade - Supreme Cerebral 8. Black Jack - Tableek feat. Boogie Fields 9. Will Smithers - Sunk Giants feat. Homeboy Sandman 10. Make It Home - Calm feat. Skyzoo 11. Suspended In Time (instrumental) - DJ Premier 12. Rehearsal - Nicholas Craven 13. Sparkling Rain - KLIM Beats 14. STiiiL Ziz - Ziz 15. Be Water - The Troubles feat. Noveliss and Prowess The Testament 16. Now Is Here - Ras Austin 17. How It Is - King Magnetic 18. Work With My Hands - OCDC (Myer Clarity and Fresh Kils) feat. Uncle Fester 19. It's Nice To Help Cats - Midan Flughand 20. Make A Move - Fernquest & DJ Alkemy 21. Fin - Black Milk 22. Lullaby - Lesky & Midan 23. North North -Betty Ford Boys (Brenk Sinatra, Dexter and Suff Daddy)
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.