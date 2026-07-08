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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
July 8, 2026, midnight
1. I Due It - Es & Nec Nymbl feat. DJ K-Flip
2. Word Is Bond - the intern & DJ Robert Smith
3. Choosing Me - C-Red
4. Never Been The Same - ScienZe & Parental
5. Same Vibes - Moka Only
6. Disagree - Declaime
7. Soul Of Sade - Supreme Cerebral
8. Black Jack - Tableek feat. Boogie Fields
9. Will Smithers - Sunk Giants feat. Homeboy Sandman
10. Make It Home - Calm feat. Skyzoo
11. Suspended In Time (instrumental) - DJ Premier
12. Rehearsal - Nicholas Craven
13. Sparkling Rain - KLIM Beats
14. STiiiL Ziz - Ziz
15. Be Water - The Troubles feat. Noveliss and Prowess The Testament
16. Now Is Here - Ras Austin
17. How It Is - King Magnetic
18. Work With My Hands - OCDC (Myer Clarity and Fresh Kils) feat. Uncle Fester
19. It's Nice To Help Cats - Midan Flughand
20. Make A Move - Fernquest & DJ Alkemy
21. Fin - Black Milk
22. Lullaby - Lesky & Midan
23. North North -Betty Ford Boys (Brenk Sinatra, Dexter and Suff Daddy)
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:57:52 1 July 12, 2026
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