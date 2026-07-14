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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Trans and Intersex Pride Co-Founder Ollie Bell, Sara Canning, Associate Professor of History at Antioch College Dr. Kevin McGruder, Associate Professor of Social Ethics at Union Theological Seminary Dr. Sarah Azaransky, Cathedral of St. John the Divine Re
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
July 14, 2026, midnight
Hear amazing tales of the binary-defying civil rights activist, labor organizer, lawyer, author and first Black woman Episcopal priest the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray. In the news, marriage equality is outlawed in Senegal, there’s no port for the gay Scarlet Lady cruise ship in Egypt either, and New Hampshire and California adopt different attitudes about transgender youth while Trans and Intersex Pride Marchers in Dublin target the One Percent.
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, News writer Jeb Backe, NewsWrap reporters Marcos Najera and Tanya Kane-Parry Music: Rev. Delores Berry and Kim Wilson
Special thanks to the American LGBTQ+ Museum and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine for their permission to air the Celebration of Pauli Murray.
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!

This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.

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00:28:49 1 July 14, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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