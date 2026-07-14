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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Jason Mark
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 14, 2026, midnight
Imagine you jumped in a time machine and went back 15 years. You might get a chuckle seeing the flip phones and watching masses of people on that thing we used to call a “work commute,” but you might not think twice about the slightly cooler temperatures. If you set the machine to go back a century, however, you would probably want to pack an extra sweater. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with author and environmental journalist Jason Dove Mark to explore a phenomenon known as shifting baseline syndrome. We discuss Mark’s new book, The Earth Said Remember Me, learn how our brains adapt to the new normal of degraded environmental health, and unpack examples of how we are collectively being lulled into complacency.
Track: Spill The Wine
Artist: Jimmy Smith
Album: I'm Gonna Git Myself Together
Label: MGM
Year: 1973

Track: A Change Is Gonna Come
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Album: The Imagine Project
Label: Hancock
Year: 2010

Track: Ain’t Wasting Time No More
Artist: Allman Bros. Band
Album: Eat A Peach
Label: Capricorn
Year: 1972

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00:29:00 1 July 14, 2026
San Francisco
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