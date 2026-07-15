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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Marshan Camese
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 15, 2026, midnight
In May of 2026, Marshan Camese addressed a Louisiana state senate subcommittee to voice his objection to the elimination of one of Louisiana’s two majority-Black districts. The moment went viral as Camese’s fiery rhetoric captured the feelings of millions of Americans fed up with the status quo. This week on Sea Change Radio, we are joined by Camese as he breaks down the behind-the-scenes story of the speech, discusses some of the inequities that ignite his passions, and talks about why he’s hopeful that a positive change is imminent.
Track: The Mac
Artist: Cadillac Jones
Album: The Big Takedown
Label: ATF Records
Year: 2005

Track: Let’s Make A Better World
Artist: Dr. John
Album: Desitively Bonnaroo
Label: Atco
Year: 1974

Track: Doodle-Oop
Artist: The Meters
Album: Trick Bag
Label: Reprise
Year: 1976

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00:29:00 1 July 15, 2026
San Francisco
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