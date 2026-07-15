Summary: In May of 2026, Marshan Camese addressed a Louisiana state senate subcommittee to voice his objection to the elimination of one of Louisiana’s two majority-Black districts. The moment went viral as Camese’s fiery rhetoric captured the feelings of millions of Americans fed up with the status quo. This week on Sea Change Radio, we are joined by Camese as he breaks down the behind-the-scenes story of the speech, discusses some of the inequities that ignite his passions, and talks about why he’s hopeful that a positive change is imminent.