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Nana Mouskouri, “Enas Mithos”
from Greatest Hits
Fontana
Pic-Nic, “Society's Child (Él Es Distinto a Ti) [Remastered 2015]”
from Hush, Little Baby (Remastered 2015)
WM Spain - 1969
Pic Nic, “Amanecer (Remastered 2015)”
from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)
Parlophone Spain - 2015
Brigitte Bardot, “Ciel de lit”
from Brigitte Bardot : Anthologie
Universal Music Division Mercury Records - 2006
Brigitte Bardot, “L'appareil à sous”
from Brigitte Bardot : Anthologie
Universal Music Division Mercury Records - 2006
Brigitte Bardot, “Gang Gang”
from Les 50 plus belles chansons de Brigitte Bardot
Universal Music Division Mercury Records - 2007
Michel Polnareff, “Beatnik”
from French Rock-Blues
4Corners
Michel Polnareff, “No, No, No, No, No”
from French Rock-Blues
4Corners
Les Surfs, “Ya Verás”
from Los Éxitos en Español y Francés
Fonal Music - 2014
Les Surfs, “Su Forma de Besar”
from Los Éxitos en Español y Francés
Fonal Music - 2014
Rotary Connection, “Vine Of Happiness (Remastered)”
from Hey, Love
Geffen - 1971
Maitrise Notre Dame, “Conduit (Resurgente Domino)”
from Vepres
unknown
Quincy Jones, “Walking In Space”
from Walking In Space
A&M - 1969
Yebba, “Waterfall”
from Jean
unknown
Melody's Echo Chamber, “The House That Doesn’t Exist”
from Unclouded
Domino Recording Co - 2025
Broadcast, “I Found the F”
from Tender Buttons
Warp Records - 2005
Four Tet, “Daydream Repeat”
from Three +
Text Records - 2024
Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Grief (Amon Tobin Mix)”
from Anger + Grief (Remixes) - EP
Ninja Tune
Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Anger (Chocolate Weasel Mix)”
from Anger + grief (Remixes)
Ninja Tune
Pink Floyd, “Time (Live at the Empire Pool, Wembley, London, 1974)”
from The Dark Side of the Moon: Live at Wembley 1974 (Remastered)
Legacy Recordings - 2023
Bauhaus, “Ziggy Stardust”
from Gotham
XIII BIS RECORDS - 2002
Bauhaus, “All We Ever Wanted”
from Gotham
XIII BIS RECORDS - 2002
The Beautiful, “Ain't That Enough”
from Storybook
WB
Meredith Monk, “Dolmen Music”
from Dolmen Music
ECM New Series - 1980
Thúy Vinh, “Mừng Phật Đản (Ngâm thơ)”
from Mùa Sen Nở
Mưa Hồng Productions - 1993
Drepung Monks, “Prayer for Peace”
from Tibetan Sacred Temple Music
unknown
SADE, “Cherish the Day (Live)”
from Bring Me Home: Live 2011
RCA Records Label - 2012