Notes:



Nana Mouskouri, “Enas Mithos”

from Greatest Hits

Fontana



Pic-Nic, “Society's Child (Él Es Distinto a Ti) [Remastered 2015]”

from Hush, Little Baby (Remastered 2015)

WM Spain - 1969



Pic Nic, “Amanecer (Remastered 2015)”

from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)

Parlophone Spain - 2015



Brigitte Bardot, “Ciel de lit”

from Brigitte Bardot : Anthologie

Universal Music Division Mercury Records - 2006



Brigitte Bardot, “L'appareil à sous”

from Brigitte Bardot : Anthologie

Universal Music Division Mercury Records - 2006



Brigitte Bardot, “Gang Gang”

from Les 50 plus belles chansons de Brigitte Bardot

Universal Music Division Mercury Records - 2007



Michel Polnareff, “Beatnik”

from French Rock-Blues

4Corners



Michel Polnareff, “No, No, No, No, No”

from French Rock-Blues

4Corners



Les Surfs, “Ya Verás”

from Los Éxitos en Español y Francés

Fonal Music - 2014



Les Surfs, “Su Forma de Besar”

from Los Éxitos en Español y Francés

Fonal Music - 2014



Rotary Connection, “Vine Of Happiness (Remastered)”

from Hey, Love

Geffen - 1971



Maitrise Notre Dame, “Conduit (Resurgente Domino)”

from Vepres

unknown



Quincy Jones, “Walking In Space”

from Walking In Space

A&M - 1969



Yebba, “Waterfall”

from Jean

unknown



Melody's Echo Chamber, “The House That Doesn’t Exist”

from Unclouded

Domino Recording Co - 2025



Broadcast, “I Found the F”

from Tender Buttons

Warp Records - 2005



Four Tet, “Daydream Repeat”

from Three +

Text Records - 2024



Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Grief (Amon Tobin Mix)”

from Anger + Grief (Remixes) - EP

Ninja Tune



Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Anger (Chocolate Weasel Mix)”

from Anger + grief (Remixes)

Ninja Tune



Pink Floyd, “Time (Live at the Empire Pool, Wembley, London, 1974)”

from The Dark Side of the Moon: Live at Wembley 1974 (Remastered)

Legacy Recordings - 2023



Bauhaus, “Ziggy Stardust”

from Gotham

XIII BIS RECORDS - 2002



Bauhaus, “All We Ever Wanted”

from Gotham

XIII BIS RECORDS - 2002



The Beautiful, “Ain't That Enough”

from Storybook

WB



Meredith Monk, “Dolmen Music”

from Dolmen Music

ECM New Series - 1980



Thúy Vinh, “Mừng Phật Đản (Ngâm thơ)”

from Mùa Sen Nở

Mưa Hồng Productions - 1993



Drepung Monks, “Prayer for Peace”

from Tibetan Sacred Temple Music

unknown



SADE, “Cherish the Day (Live)”

from Bring Me Home: Live 2011

RCA Records Label - 2012

