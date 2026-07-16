Notes: Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set

Dropkick Murphys - Bury The Bones (feat. The Merry Wallopers)

The Dreadnoughts - Dusty Ground CANCON

Haggis X-1 - We See the Sun CANCON

The Ollam - With Pure Crystal Teeth

Willos - Ghost Ship

Tartan Amoebas - Giant

Tiller's Folly - Far End Of The Road CANCON

Frigg - Troll's Twilight

Grumpy O Sheep - What's Left Of The Flag

Michael McGoldrick - The Buckfast 5/Wired To The Moon

Ten Strings And A Goat Skin - The Town CANCON

Transatlantica - The Sea Is Calling



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