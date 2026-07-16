Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260717.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- Sales of electric vehicles more than doubled in the past 6 months in Japan due to generous government subsidies. The journal Nature published research warning that climate change threatens 30% of edible and medicinal plants used by indigenous people in the Amazon. Last month was the hottest ever recorded in western Europe. On Wednesday the US continued destroying infrastructure in Iran, with Trump threatening war crimes next week. Rescuers in Venezuela are still finding some survivors from the earthquakes, but the known death toll is over 4500.



From FRANCE- Excerpts from a report and analysis of a NYT story that Marco Rubio is running Venezuela, becoming the de facto Viceroy of the country. France 24 spoke with Frasier Jackson and Christopher Sabatini about the effect this is having on the country and what the US is doing with the $8 billion it received for selling its petroleum.



From CUBA- The US added 10 new sanctions to the list making life even harder in Cuba. The Cuban FM Rodriguez met with the UN Secretary General Guterres at the UN General Assembly debate on ending the US embargoes on Cuba. Mexican President Sheinbaum called for criminal investigations into the deaths of 17 Mexicans in the US during the ICE crackdown. Israel has continued heavy bombing in Lebanon. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new plans to dismantle the International Criminal Court.



From GERMANY- Excerpts from a report called “Growing Anger Over Germany’s Military Buildup.” A report on the sudden increase in weapons manufacturing in the country and public opposition to it. Nina Haase explains the controversy over the former pacifist state converting high tech factories into bomb making plants, which some say will be good for the economy.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"People have a good reason to be afraid of tear gas, considering it's a banned agent of war under the 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention. Here's the catch - there's a clause in the treaty that includes an exception for domestic use. Yes, it's illegal for the U.S. military to use tear gas against ISIS, but cool to use against American citizens."

--Abby Martin



Dan Roberts

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