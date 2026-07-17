Summary: A new report, Lethal Precision Without Accountability: Israeli Government "Quadcopter" Use in Gaza, examines how the deployment of armed quadcopters as instruments of precision warfare have intensified harm to civilians, particularly children. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with the report's co-authors: Dr. Mimi Syed, an emergency physician who has worked in Gaza, and Wes Bryant, a former Pentagon policy advisor and whistleblower.



On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor, Jon Elmer, covers Iran’s missile and drone operations targeting US military bases in the Gulf region and Jordan.



The south of Lebanon continues to face waves of Israeli strikes. Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chameseddine reports intensified Israeli scorched earth tactics.



They met at university in Gaza. Genocide changed the plot of their love story. Aya Al-Hattab’s latest article is called Our engagement photo, hundreds of miles apart.

