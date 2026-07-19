Summary: Today we open with a truth America has avoided for generations: the war Israel refuses to end is not just a regional conflict; it is a machine that keeps turning because powerful people want it to turn. A war that has swallowed Gaza, scorched Lebanon, destabilized the region, and dragged the United States into consequences we never asked for. Every time the world calls for restraint, Israel answers with another strike. Every time diplomats push for de‑escalation, Israel lights the fuse again. Lebanon is burning not because the world failed to stop the war, but because Israel refuses to let the fire die.



And while the bombs fall, while families flee, while the region trembles, Israel continues to demand American support, political, military, financial, as if our loyalty is automatic, unquestionable, eternal. But behind the scenes, something extraordinary happened: the United States military said no. American generals refused to put boots on the ground. They refused to send our soldiers into a conflict with no strategy, no end, and no justification. They refused to sacrifice American lives for a war that serves political interests rather than national security. That refusal exposed a fracture between political ambition and military reality, a fracture that Israel never expected.



And yet, even with all of this unfolding, America continues to support Israel blindly. We continue to send billions overseas while our own people struggle to survive. We continue to ignore the long history of harm Israel has inflicted on us, not just abroad, but directly, violently, unmistakably.



Because we cannot talk about Israel’s relationship with America without talking about the USS Liberty. An American ship. An American crew. An American flag flying in international waters. And Israel attacked it. Unprovoked. Unmistakable. Deadly.



Dozens of American sailors were killed. Hundreds were wounded. Survivors begged for help that never came. And when the smoke cleared, the truth was buried under diplomacy, excuses, and political pressure. The survivors were silenced. The families were ignored. The American public was told to forget.



But the USS Liberty is not a myth. It is not a rumor. It is not a conspiracy. It is a wound, a wound inflicted by a country we continue to fund, defend, and protect.



And the USS Liberty is not the only example. For decades, Israel has spied on us. Stolen our technology. Intercepted our communications. Manipulated our politics. And we still send them billions of dollars every year while the average American cannot afford health insurance, cannot afford education for their children, cannot afford groceries, cannot afford gas.



We are a nation where families ration medication, where parents work two or three jobs, where young people drown in debt, and yet we continue to give Israel money we do not have, for wars we do not want, for policies that do not benefit us.



Imagine what America could be if we stopped. Imagine what we could build with the billions we send overseas. Imagine healthcare that doesn’t bankrupt families. Imagine education that doesn’t bury students in loans. Imagine infrastructure that actually works. Imagine a country where our tax dollars serve us, not foreign governments, not endless wars, not political agendas that harm us.



Imagine an America that invests in Americans.



Today, we confront that possibility. Today, we confront the truth we have avoided. Today, we ask the question that terrifies the powerful:



What happens if America finally stops supporting Israel?



And the answer… is still unwritten.



If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.



This is This Week in Palestine.