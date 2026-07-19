Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Kaeley Jade in our Spotlight Interview (Folk, Pop)



Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week were excited to welcome an exceptional Métis singer-songwriter whose heartfelt music continues to captivate audiences across Canada and beyond. Canadian Folk Music Award winner Kaeley Jade is in the Spotlight. Her brand-new sophomore album, The Great Unknown is out ånd were going to find out all about it. Kaeley is currently featured in our current issue of the SAY Magazine. Come read all about her at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/kaeley-jade.



Enjoy music from Kaeley Jade, Brianna Lea Pruett, Thea Hopkins, Indian City, Toko Tasi, Irv Lyons Jr, 1915, Aysanabee, Qacung, Airjazz, Kinky, Injunuity, First Floor Highway, Adrian Sutherland, Sinematic, Shawnee Kish, Soda Stereo, Thiaguinho, Axel Krygier, Donita Large, Gladwyn Badger, OPLIAM, Chantil Dukart, Ana Tijoux, Dj Dacel, Alicia Kayley, Tulia and much more.



Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside our new Indigenous in Music Directory and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today in the music industry.

