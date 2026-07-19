Hot, humid smoky heat domes over E. North America, UK, and Europe. Scientist Michael Mann blames changed planetary waves. Gabriele Messori, Uppsala University: whiplash combined climate hazards increasing. Body's heat tolerance lower than we were told. Dr. Daniel Vecellio on Greatly enhanced risk to humans as humid heat stress strikes billions of people sooner than expected
Michael Mann on BBC 250621 (4 min)
Gabriele Messori & Daniel Vecellio interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
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