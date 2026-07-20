1. Malcolm & Martin - John Robinson & Blu 2. Represent - Papoose 3. The Appeal - Agents Of Reform (Rhinoceros Funk & Yahzeed) 4. Yup. Do It. - Homeboy Sandman 5. Funky - This, That & the Third 6. Beautiful Morning - JSwiss 7. Big Brother Beat - De La Soul ft. Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) 8. Peruggia - Devaloop & Ryler Smith ft. Educut 9. Vessel - Sleep Sinatra 10. WhatUTalkinBout - Rashad Sun ft. DJ Grazzhoppa 11. Good With That - Pawz One 12. GPS - thaJoint ft. JMNOP 13. My Life - KRS One 14. Still Love - Eleven & Jason D 15. Rockin' Dolo - Lucky Tatt 16. Zephyr - KilaMDaPro 17. Camp Cupcake - Donwill 18. Fan First - Cas Metah, Sintax the Terrific and DJ Sean P ft. Stik Figa 19. Saturdaze - A7MC, Sigma Defence and J. Bleds 20. Crown - Lloyd Banks 21. Hello Again - KLIM Beats
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
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