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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
July 20, 2026, midnight
1. Malcolm & Martin - John Robinson & Blu
2. Represent - Papoose
3. The Appeal - Agents Of Reform (Rhinoceros Funk & Yahzeed)
4. Yup. Do It. - Homeboy Sandman
5. Funky - This, That & the Third
6. Beautiful Morning - JSwiss
7. Big Brother Beat - De La Soul ft. Yasiin Bey (Mos Def)
8. Peruggia - Devaloop & Ryler Smith ft. Educut
9. Vessel - Sleep Sinatra
10. WhatUTalkinBout - Rashad Sun ft. DJ Grazzhoppa
11. Good With That - Pawz One
12. GPS - thaJoint ft. JMNOP
13. My Life - KRS One
14. Still Love - Eleven & Jason D
15. Rockin' Dolo - Lucky Tatt
16. Zephyr - KilaMDaPro
17. Camp Cupcake - Donwill
18. Fan First - Cas Metah, Sintax the Terrific and DJ Sean P ft. Stik Figa
19. Saturdaze - A7MC, Sigma Defence and J. Bleds
20. Crown - Lloyd Banks
21. Hello Again - KLIM Beats
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:58:32 1 July 13, 2026
Gammatorium
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