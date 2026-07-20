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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Trump Ditches Healthcare Aid Abroad
Weekly Program
see program summary
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
July 20, 2026, midnight
How America Hobbles Healthcare Aid Abroad:
On his first day as President, Trump reinstated and expanded the Global Gag Rule against recipients of US healthcare aid performing or speaking about abortions. In his second term, he made it worse. Where did this rule come from and what does it do?
Guests: Loretta Ross, author of Reproductive Justice: an Introduction; Dereje Wondimu, Policy and Community Mobilization Advisor at IPAS in Ethiopia; Caroline Nyandat, Reproductive Health Coordinator at the Kisumu Medical and Education Trust (KiMET); Suzanne Ehlers, president of Population Action International (PAI).
Produced by Diana Wanyonyi, with editing by Sarah Newton and Frieda Werden. Additional interview by Sarah Olson.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Links and contributor guidelines: www.wings.org

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00:28:50 1 July 20, 2026
Kenya, Canada
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