Summary: How America Hobbles Healthcare Aid Abroad:

On his first day as President, Trump reinstated and expanded the Global Gag Rule against recipients of US healthcare aid performing or speaking about abortions. In his second term, he made it worse. Where did this rule come from and what does it do?

Guests: Loretta Ross, author of Reproductive Justice: an Introduction; Dereje Wondimu, Policy and Community Mobilization Advisor at IPAS in Ethiopia; Caroline Nyandat, Reproductive Health Coordinator at the Kisumu Medical and Education Trust (KiMET); Suzanne Ehlers, president of Population Action International (PAI).

