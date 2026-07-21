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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Botswana marriage equality plaintiff Bonolo Selelo, Lambda Legal’s Sasha Buchert.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
July 21, 2026, midnight
Lambda Legal’s non-binary and transgender rights project director Sasha Buchert helped fashion Becky Pepper-Jackson’s Title IX and Equal Protection arguments for the U.S. Supreme Court. She explains how the case evolved from the legislative process to litigation, the broader political environment that led to the recent trans sports bans, and how this ruling will impact the future (interviewed by Jeb Backe).

And in NewsWrap: LGBTQ+ foster children in the U.S. won’t be protected from unsupportive families anymore, trans-positive soccer star Megan Rapinoe cries foul after being ejected from a World Cup ad, there’s a flag on a play by Reform UK, a lesbian couple in Botswana is fighting for marriage equality and Madison Square Garden is WIRED for “risky” guests.
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, News writer/Feature producer Jeb Backe, NewsWrap reporters Chris Wilson and Joe Boehnlein. Music: Against Me! and Kim Wilson.
RUNDOWN

OPENING: Theme music with teases, headlines (1:23) . . . . . . . 1:23

SEGMENT #1 NewsWrap: LGBTQ+ children in foster care are losing potential U.S. federal protections, trans-supportive U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe is speaking out about being removed from a World Cup advertisement, a lesbian couple in Botswana is entering a legal battle to win marriage equality, Reform UK is calling for Pride flags to be banned from the Southampton city council’s headquarters, Madison Square Garden is suing WIRED Magazine over their reporting on the venue’s surveillance system (9:06). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:29

SEGMENT #2: Lambda Legal’s non-binary and transgender rights project director Sasha Buchert helped fashion Becky Pepper-Jackson’s Title IX and Equal Protection arguments for the U.S. Supreme Court. She explains how the case evolved from the legislative process to litigation, the broader political environment that led to the recent trans sports bans, and how this ruling will impact the future (interviewed by Jeb Backe, intro music by Against Me!) (17:24). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27:53

CLOSING CREDITS (1:05) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28:58

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00:28:58 1 July 21, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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