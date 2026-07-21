Notes: RUNDOWN



OPENING: Theme music with teases, headlines (1:23) . . . . . . . 1:23



SEGMENT #1 NewsWrap: LGBTQ+ children in foster care are losing potential U.S. federal protections, trans-supportive U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe is speaking out about being removed from a World Cup advertisement, a lesbian couple in Botswana is entering a legal battle to win marriage equality, Reform UK is calling for Pride flags to be banned from the Southampton city council’s headquarters, Madison Square Garden is suing WIRED Magazine over their reporting on the venue’s surveillance system (9:06). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:29



SEGMENT #2: Lambda Legal’s non-binary and transgender rights project director Sasha Buchert helped fashion Becky Pepper-Jackson’s Title IX and Equal Protection arguments for the U.S. Supreme Court. She explains how the case evolved from the legislative process to litigation, the broader political environment that led to the recent trans sports bans, and how this ruling will impact the future (interviewed by Jeb Backe, intro music by Against Me!) (17:24). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 27:53



CLOSING CREDITS (1:05) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 28:58

