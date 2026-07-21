The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
TUC Radio
Action/Event
William Moomaw and Stuart Scott
 Otis Maclay  Contact Contributor
July 21, 2026, midnight
Prof. Moomaw wrote in 2021: Humanity puts out 11 billion tons of carbon
each year – amazingly less than half ends up in the atmosphere. NASA
satellite data and research show that a bit more than half of the
remaining 6 billion tons of carbon are going into forests, plants,
wetlands and soils. The other 40 – 45% is being absorbed by the oceans.

However the extraordinary capacity of forests to absorb carbon is being
undermined by world-wide logging and clear-cutting – which ironically
turns forests, that could be our best protection from climate disaster –
into yet another powerful source of greenhouse gases.

William Moomaw is Professor Emeritus of International Environmental
Policy at Tufts University. Stuart Scott was founder/executive producer
of Facing Future TV.

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 21, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  96Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 6 Download File...
 