Summary: Prof. Moomaw wrote in 2021: Humanity puts out 11 billion tons of carbon

each year – amazingly less than half ends up in the atmosphere. NASA

satellite data and research show that a bit more than half of the

remaining 6 billion tons of carbon are going into forests, plants,

wetlands and soils. The other 40 – 45% is being absorbed by the oceans.



However the extraordinary capacity of forests to absorb carbon is being

undermined by world-wide logging and clear-cutting – which ironically

turns forests, that could be our best protection from climate disaster –

into yet another powerful source of greenhouse gases.



William Moomaw is Professor Emeritus of International Environmental

Policy at Tufts University. Stuart Scott was founder/executive producer

of Facing Future TV.

