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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Dan Werb
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 21, 2026, midnight
Many listeners are probably familiar with the term misanthrope - combining the Greek misein (to hate) and anthrōpos (human), it means someone who doesn’t like people (and most of us probably know one or two such folks, for better or for worse). But today we are talking about synanthropes, plants and animals that live and thrive by hanging around human beings in human environments. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Dan Werb, an epidemiologist who’s new book “Our Wild Familiars: How Animals Are Adapting to Cities and Reshaping the Natural World” delves into the fascinating domain of synanthropic creatures. Come dumpster diving with us as we learn more about raccoons, rats, and coyotes and how we are all existentially linked.
Track: Stomp and Buck Dance
Artist: The Crusaders
Album: Southern Comfort
Label: ABC
Year: 1974

Track: Rocky Raccoon
Artist: The Beatles
Album: White Album
Label: Apple
Year: 1968

Track: He’s Gone
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Europe ‘72
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1972

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00:29:00 1 July 21, 2026
San Francisco
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