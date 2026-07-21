Summary: Many listeners are probably familiar with the term misanthrope - combining the Greek misein (to hate) and anthrōpos (human), it means someone who doesn’t like people (and most of us probably know one or two such folks, for better or for worse). But today we are talking about synanthropes, plants and animals that live and thrive by hanging around human beings in human environments. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with Dan Werb, an epidemiologist who’s new book “Our Wild Familiars: How Animals Are Adapting to Cities and Reshaping the Natural World” delves into the fascinating domain of synanthropic creatures. Come dumpster diving with us as we learn more about raccoons, rats, and coyotes and how we are all existentially linked.