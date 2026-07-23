No kings, no excuses, zero forks given, it's an all-human curated hour of music you just won't hear anywhere else. Brand new spins from Monsieur Doumani with The Professor, Cochemea, Cheihk Ibra Fam and an anti-war epic from Natacha Atlas and Samy Bishai. Resist, listen, repeat. It's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Commmunications
Monsieur Doumani, The Professor - Tritichtas II Cochemea - Dilo Marta Elena - Mi Cafe Con Leche CANCON Afrotronix - Malembe Sono In Therapia CANCON Zebb - O Ebo Cheikh Ibra Fam - Adouna WITCH - Once In A Lifetime Natacha Altas and Samy Bishai - Somoud Mauricio Makapercum - DnB Princesa Alexandre Villalba - Catorce Dias Altin Gun - Neredesin Sen Berima Amo - Fake Flowers