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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 23, 2026, midnight
No kings, no excuses, zero forks given, it's an all-human curated hour of music you just won't hear anywhere else. Brand new spins from Monsieur Doumani with The Professor, Cochemea, Cheihk Ibra Fam and an anti-war epic from Natacha Atlas and Samy Bishai. Resist, listen, repeat. It's World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Commmunications
Monsieur Doumani, The Professor - Tritichtas II
Cochemea - Dilo
Marta Elena - Mi Cafe Con Leche CANCON
Afrotronix - Malembe Sono In Therapia CANCON
Zebb - O Ebo
Cheikh Ibra Fam - Adouna
WITCH - Once In A Lifetime
Natacha Altas and Samy Bishai - Somoud
Mauricio Makapercum - DnB Princesa
Alexandre Villalba - Catorce Dias
Altin Gun - Neredesin Sen
Berima Amo - Fake Flowers

59:53

World Beat Canada Radio July 25 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:53 1 July 23, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:53  128Kbps mp3
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