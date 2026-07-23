Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK World Radio Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260724.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- The French Parliament voted into law a ban on the use of most social media for children under 15 years old. The negative effects of social platforms were widely debated in the country with the vast majority agreeing that young people were potentially damaged by its use. France is the first European country to impose a ban starting in September.



From JAPAN- Trump announced he will impose an additional 50% tariff on a wide range of Canadian goods imported to the US. The US has signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia on peaceful development of nuclear technology- this led to concern in Japan where there have been calls for a taboo-free nuclear debate amid increasing nuclear weapon development in France, China, and Russia.



From GERMANY- Massive youth protests emerged this week in India. A new political party, called the cockroach janta, is led by gen-Z members. Their name stems from a comment the top Indian judge made about the unemployed youth. They reacted to scandals about the education system, with 50,000 having a peaceful sit in in Delhi. Police charged into the crowd beating people with batons and sending many to the hospital. Youth from across the country have gathered in Delhi, and are expressing their concerns with aging politicians, the environment, and now police brutality. The movement is becoming international. An interview with Rumela Sen, a lecturer at Columbia University.



From CUBA- The Cuban Foreign Ministry has rejected the new US State Department campaign against the island, as well as Americans perceived to be politically left of the administration- the announcer reads the statement the Cuban Foreign Ministry published this week. The Spanish organization Open Arms sailed to Cuba bringing aid that included a solar electrical system for a pediatric hospital in Havana- power blackouts continued in the country this week, due to the US blockade of fuel. The Israeli military has continued offensive strikes in Lebanon, bringing the death toll to more than 4,300.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"If the main pillar of the system is living a lie, then it is not surprising that the fundamental threat to it is living the truth."

--Vaclav Haval



Dan Roberts

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