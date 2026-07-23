Buzzy Martin- "Teaching Guitar in San Quentin Prison"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Buzzy Martin & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 23, 2026, midnight

Summary: Buzzy Martin began teaching music to at risk kids in Juvenille Hall. He then taught guitar in San Quentin Prison for three and a half years, where he gained a unique “insiders” perspective about prison life, prisoners, and the guards. His book, “Don’t Shoot! I’m the Guitar Man,” chronicles his experiences teaching prison inmates, including rapists, child molesters and murderers how to play the guitar. Martin shares his experiences with incarcerated youth, to teach them that prison is not a “badge of honor,” and he reveals how music can be a universal language to open the hearts of people who may think they don’t have one.



Buzzy Martin’s memoir will be made into a movie. Visit his website for more information.



The interview with Buzzy Martin was recorded on October 11th, 2010.



The book he recommends is, “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom, A Toltec Wisdom Book,” by don Miguel Ruiz.

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.



Notes: As Radio Curious begins the 30th year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.



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Thank you for listening.

Barry Vogel, Host and Producer



