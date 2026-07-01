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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Liz Truss explains how Bank of England sabotaged her, wanted Sunak 1st Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
July 24, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/07/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-31/

#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Chris Williamson, Dennis and John The Two Labour Chancellor Healeys, Burnham coronation - 00:45:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Peter Ford is Suni Shia Protestant Catholic Bahrain Amazon burning and Burnhams Very British Coup - 00:40:00
#4 - Boris Johnson says we must make Ukraine part of NATO - 00:05:00
#5 - Liz Truss explains how Bank of England sabotaged her, wanted Sunak 1st Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC - 00:07:00
#6 - Burnham first speech as PM outside 10 Downing Street - 00:05:00
#7 - Ed Miliband ASEAN in Manilla first speech as foreign secretary - 00:05:00
#8 - Trump Saudi Uranium Enrichment plans w John Garamendi Democrat - 00:07:00
#9 - Roger Waters Exposing the Lies of 9-11 JFK Gaza and How America Is Being Pushed Toward Nuclear War on Tucker Carlson - 01:10:00
#10 - CENSORED RT Jordan moves to expel US troops, not party to US Iran conflict - 00:02:00
#11 - OCCULT Gavin Ashenden on protestant catholic tug of war Glorious Revolution Reformation King Charles Sabotaged Britain's Christian Heritage - 00:30:00
#12 - Zia Yusuf, incitement to violence against Reform MPs Widdecombe, Farage - 00:15:00

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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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 00:45:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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 00:40:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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 00:05:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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 00:07:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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 00:05:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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 00:05:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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 00:07:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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 01:10:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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10   00:02:00  32Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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11   00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
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04:00:00 1 July 24, 2026
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12   00:15:00  64Kbps mp3
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