Version 1: 20120530 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 02:58:35 Language: 1 Date Recorded: May 29, 2012 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 01:00:24 128Kbps mp3

(MB) None 8 Version 1: 20120530 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 02:58:35 Language: 1 Date Recorded: May 29, 2012 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 2 01:02:32 128Kbps mp3

(MB) None 6 Version 1: 20120530 Description: Length (hh:mm:ss): 02:58:35 Language: 1 Date Recorded: May 29, 2012 Location Recorded: Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 3 00:55:39 128Kbps mp3

(MB) None 4