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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
in the heat of war
Weekly Program
Ander Levermann, Patrick Bigger, Rita Hosking
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
July 26, 2026, midnight
Humans are blowing up oil, gas and each other. The Northern Hemisphere breaks out in more record heat rashes. German scientist Anders Levermann warns we are entering a time of climate free-fall. (new) Trump cronies try to drill in Greenland. Dr. Patrick Bigger on climate costs of war (replay). Outside my studio - a stinking smudge of American wildfire smoke and extreme heat in dried out land. End-Times that never end, this week on Radio Ecoshock.
Anders Levermann interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock (new)

Alexis Normand, CEO of data firm Greenly - interview clip from Radio Ecoshock Feb 4, 2026.

Dr. Patrick Bigger on Radio Ecoshock (replay) March 11, 2026

Song: "Smokey" Rita Hosking, album "Climate Country Radio"

Song: "Time of Trials" music and lyrics by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:06 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260729 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 July 26, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 260729 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 July 26, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 260729 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 July 26, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 