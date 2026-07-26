Summary: Humans are blowing up oil, gas and each other. The Northern Hemisphere breaks out in more record heat rashes. German scientist Anders Levermann warns we are entering a time of climate free-fall. (new) Trump cronies try to drill in Greenland. Dr. Patrick Bigger on climate costs of war (replay). Outside my studio - a stinking smudge of American wildfire smoke and extreme heat in dried out land. End-Times that never end, this week on Radio Ecoshock.