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Program Information
TUC Radio
2
Cecile Pineda & Harvey Wasserman
 Otis Maclay  Contact Contributor
July 28, 2026, midnight
This is an updated archival program in memory of Cecile Pineda
Cecile Pineda had come to the Unitarian Universalists Fellowship Hall in Berkeley on Hiroshima Day 2014 to support Harvey Wasserman. He campaigns to prevent the opening of nuclear power plants - to limit their operation - or to close them down.

Cecile Pineda had just finished her novel: Devil’s Tango: How I Learned the Fukushima Step by Step, that the Nation’s John Nichols called: “An astonishing anatomy of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster..."

Cecile Pineda died at home on August 11, 2022. Her friends and students miss her voice, her humor, her deep scientific knowledge and her rebellion - all inside her art of writing.

This replay of her appearance, along with Harvey Wasserman, has an eerily contemporary cast.

In April of 2026, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approval of Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s operating license renewals, completing the federal licensing process that California initiated in 2022 under Senate Bill 846 to keep the plant online through 2030.

Harvey Wasserman, still active today, continues his campaigns opposing nuclear solution to expanding power needs.

DATE: I recorded this event on August 6, 2014.
TUC Radio

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00:29:00 1 July 27, 2026
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