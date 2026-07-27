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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Major Erica Vandal, Jesse Miranda, Pete Hegseth, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, Judy Grahn, Vito Russo, Rev. Troy Perry, Lucia Chappelle
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
July 27, 2026, midnight
We mark our 2000th episode. Pete Hegseth gets trolled by U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, The Rainbow Rewinds to Judy Grahn, Vito Russo and Reverend Troy Perry and Lucia Chappelle gives advice from a 2000 episode old lesbian. In newswrap France's new rights watchdog is no friend to queer people or women, while the trans position of the U.K.'s new government is questionable and a gay German politician falls to surrogacy hypocrisy. In the U.S., the House declines to make Trump's transgender military ban permanent, but advances other anti-trans measures, and a Seattle judge keeps a historic LGBTQ+ beach nude, but curbs the bad behavior.
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, Producer Brian DeShazor, News writer Jeb Backe, rainbow rewind written by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor, feature producer Lucia Chappellle, NewsWrap reporters Ret and Melanie Keller music: Stan Freberg, Ludwig Goransson and Kim Wilson
This Way Out is the only internationally distributed weekly LGBTQ radio program, currently airing on some 200 local community radio stations around the world. The award-winning half-hour magazine-style program features a summary of some of the major news events in or affecting the queer community (NewsWrap), in-depth coverage of major events, interviews with key queer figures, plus music, literature, entertainment — all the information and culture of a community on the move!

This Way Out is heard on some 200 local community radio stations and other non-commercial outlets around the world, which receive the program free of charge. Listeners can also hear the show on our website, or as a podcast on SoundCloud, iTunes, and many other web-based podcatchers, as well as (bi-weekly) CDs.

episode 2000:Echoes of Sanity #2000 Download Program Podcast
stereo
00:28:58 1 July 27, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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 00:28:58  128Kbps mp3
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