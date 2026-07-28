Libyans must become sovereign

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Program Type: 7

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dr. Mansour Bendago, Canadian surgeon with a keen interest in the destiny of his homeland, Libya.

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 28, 2026, midnight

Summary: The time has come for Libyans to close ranks, and become again a sovereign state serving all its people.

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