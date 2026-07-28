Summary: If you’re a parent trying to decide where your child should go to school, you’d prefer to have a choice, right? After all, everyone likes to have options. But the appealing rhetoric of school choice is being used by the right-wing to undermine and underfund public schools, while allocating public subsidies to wealthy families. Today on Sea Change Radio we are talking about school vouchers. Currently, eighteen states have a universal private school choice program, and more are likely on the way. But the expansion of the school voucher system has been made with minimal oversight and has led to waste, fraud, and abuse. The cost to public education is tremendous, as public revenue that would otherwise support public schools (which still educate roughly 90 percent of American students) is redirected to private, religious, and largely unregulated institutions. Our guest this week is ProPublica reporter Jennifer Smith Richards who is here to tell us what she has learned about the damaging effects of school vouchers across the country. We look at the history of the concept in the US, examine issues of abuse and discrimination in Arkansas and Florida, and discuss the very powerful messaging tool embedded in the term “school choice.”