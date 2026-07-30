Gaza Corner started on KALW.org (91.7fm) in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2010.
It is produced in two formats: a long version (15-30 minutes) and a 6 minute version that airs on NPR affiliate KALW during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
This short version Gaza Corner leans into a late May +972 podcast, that features Israeli scholar Nurit Peled-Elhanan, the author of Palestine in Israeli School Books: Ideology and propaganda in education. Nurit opens by discussing how Palestinians are depicted in Israeli education.
Producer/host Dore Stein Nurit Peled-Elhanan audio courtesy of +972Mag. Editors: Dore Stein, Shereen Adel Sound Engineer: Ben Trefny
You are welcome to air or excerpt Gaza Corner. However, please inform dore@gazacorner.org that you are airing it. Thank-you.