Sonic Café #494/Experience Required

Subtitle: Experience Required

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 31, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café where we keep the revolution of radio alive, from 2024 that was sombr with his breakout alternative track Back to Being Friends, so welcome to the little coastal radio café, bringing you a weekly mix of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. It’s a thing we call the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 494.



This time the Sonic Café explores the chicken or the egg concept with a classic movie moment from 1987’s Secret of My Success, where actor Michael J. Fox learns that he can’t get a job because he doesn't have experience, and he can’t get experience because he doesn’t have a job. Sound familiar?



We’ll also flashback to the 1980’s to capture that quintessential 80’s sound with Oingo Boingo. Listen for Dead Man’s Party.



We’ll also mix in Scary Pockets with a cool cover of Kiss, the Prince classic. That plus the Breakers, Out of Control from Dave Allen and the Guilty Ones, a truly bluesy version of Gallows Pole from Alvin Youngblood Hart, a Jazz Club classic from the late tenor man Tina Brooks and of course more.



Also playing basketball to delay death, a comedy short from Sheng Wang, plus Chevy Chase beats the Lamb Fry eating record. All that plus some other neat stuff thrown in along the way. So let’s get to it, from 2014, She’s A Beast, this is Lenny Kravitz, and we’re the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: back to friends

Artist: sombr

LP: back to friends

Yr: 2024

Song 2: She's A Beast

Artist: Lenny Kravitz

LP: Strut

Yr: 2014

Song 3: Dane the Go-Go

Artist: The Breakers

LP: The Coolest Songs in the World! Vol. 4

Yr: 2008

Song 4: Kiss (Prince Cover)

Artist: Scary Pockets ft. Rozzi

LP:

Yr. 2019

Song 5: Dead Man's Party

Artist: Oingo Boingo

LP: Dead Man's Party

Yr: 1985

Song 6: Hurricane

Artist: Lifehouse

LP: Out Of The Wasteland

Yr: 2015

Song 7: Gallows Pole

Artist: Alvin Youngblood Hart

LP: True Blues

Year: 2013

Song 8: True Blue (Featuring Freddie Hubbard, Duke Jordan, Sam Jones & Art Taylor)

Artist: Tina Brooks

LP: The Complete Tina Brooks Quintet Master Takes

Yr: 2016

Song 9: basketball is life

Artist: Sheng Wang

LP: Sweet and Juicy

Yr: 2025

Song 10: Out Of Control

Artist: Dave Alvin and the Guilty Ones

LP: Eleven Eleven

Yr:

Song 11: Lamb Testicles

Artist: Chevy Chase

LP:

Yr:

Song 12: Paper Planes

Artist: This Century

LP: Punk Goes Pop, Vol. 3

Yr: 2010

Song 13: Jimi Thing

Artist: Dave Matthews Band

LP: Under The Table and Dreaming

Yr: 1994

Song 14: Get Out Of My Life Woman

Artist: The John Schroeder Orchestra

LP:

Yr: 1966

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





