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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Experience Required
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
July 31, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café where we keep the revolution of radio alive, from 2024 that was sombr with his breakout alternative track Back to Being Friends, so welcome to the little coastal radio café, bringing you a weekly mix of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. It’s a thing we call the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 494.

This time the Sonic Café explores the chicken or the egg concept with a classic movie moment from 1987’s Secret of My Success, where actor Michael J. Fox learns that he can’t get a job because he doesn't have experience, and he can’t get experience because he doesn’t have a job. Sound familiar?

We’ll also flashback to the 1980’s to capture that quintessential 80’s sound with Oingo Boingo. Listen for Dead Man’s Party.

We’ll also mix in Scary Pockets with a cool cover of Kiss, the Prince classic. That plus the Breakers, Out of Control from Dave Allen and the Guilty Ones, a truly bluesy version of Gallows Pole from Alvin Youngblood Hart, a Jazz Club classic from the late tenor man Tina Brooks and of course more.

Also playing basketball to delay death, a comedy short from Sheng Wang, plus Chevy Chase beats the Lamb Fry eating record. All that plus some other neat stuff thrown in along the way. So let’s get to it, from 2014, She’s A Beast, this is Lenny Kravitz, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: back to friends
Artist: sombr
LP: back to friends
Yr: 2024
Song 2: She's A Beast
Artist: Lenny Kravitz
LP: Strut
Yr: 2014
Song 3: Dane the Go-Go
Artist: The Breakers
LP: The Coolest Songs in the World! Vol. 4
Yr: 2008
Song 4: Kiss (Prince Cover)
Artist: Scary Pockets ft. Rozzi
LP:
Yr. 2019
Song 5: Dead Man's Party
Artist: Oingo Boingo
LP: Dead Man's Party
Yr: 1985
Song 6: Hurricane
Artist: Lifehouse
LP: Out Of The Wasteland
Yr: 2015
Song 7: Gallows Pole
Artist: Alvin Youngblood Hart
LP: True Blues
Year: 2013
Song 8: True Blue (Featuring Freddie Hubbard, Duke Jordan, Sam Jones & Art Taylor)
Artist: Tina Brooks
LP: The Complete Tina Brooks Quintet Master Takes
Yr: 2016
Song 9: basketball is life
Artist: Sheng Wang
LP: Sweet and Juicy
Yr: 2025
Song 10: Out Of Control
Artist: Dave Alvin and the Guilty Ones
LP: Eleven Eleven
Yr:
Song 11: Lamb Testicles
Artist: Chevy Chase
LP:
Yr:
Song 12: Paper Planes
Artist: This Century
LP: Punk Goes Pop, Vol. 3
Yr: 2010
Song 13: Jimi Thing
Artist: Dave Matthews Band
LP: Under The Table and Dreaming
Yr: 1994
Song 14: Get Out Of My Life Woman
Artist: The John Schroeder Orchestra
LP:
Yr: 1966
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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