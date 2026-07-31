Sonic Café where we keep the revolution of radio alive, from 2024 that was sombr with his breakout alternative track Back to Being Friends, so welcome to the little coastal radio café, bringing you a weekly mix of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. It’s a thing we call the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 494.
This time the Sonic Café explores the chicken or the egg concept with a classic movie moment from 1987’s Secret of My Success, where actor Michael J. Fox learns that he can’t get a job because he doesn't have experience, and he can’t get experience because he doesn’t have a job. Sound familiar?
We’ll also flashback to the 1980’s to capture that quintessential 80’s sound with Oingo Boingo. Listen for Dead Man’s Party.
We’ll also mix in Scary Pockets with a cool cover of Kiss, the Prince classic. That plus the Breakers, Out of Control from Dave Allen and the Guilty Ones, a truly bluesy version of Gallows Pole from Alvin Youngblood Hart, a Jazz Club classic from the late tenor man Tina Brooks and of course more.
Also playing basketball to delay death, a comedy short from Sheng Wang, plus Chevy Chase beats the Lamb Fry eating record. All that plus some other neat stuff thrown in along the way. So let’s get to it, from 2014, She’s A Beast, this is Lenny Kravitz, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: back to friends Artist: sombr LP: back to friends Yr: 2024 Song 2: She's A Beast Artist: Lenny Kravitz LP: Strut Yr: 2014 Song 3: Dane the Go-Go Artist: The Breakers LP: The Coolest Songs in the World! Vol. 4 Yr: 2008 Song 4: Kiss (Prince Cover) Artist: Scary Pockets ft. Rozzi LP: Yr. 2019 Song 5: Dead Man's Party Artist: Oingo Boingo LP: Dead Man's Party Yr: 1985 Song 6: Hurricane Artist: Lifehouse LP: Out Of The Wasteland Yr: 2015 Song 7: Gallows Pole Artist: Alvin Youngblood Hart LP: True Blues Year: 2013 Song 8: True Blue (Featuring Freddie Hubbard, Duke Jordan, Sam Jones & Art Taylor) Artist: Tina Brooks LP: The Complete Tina Brooks Quintet Master Takes Yr: 2016 Song 9: basketball is life Artist: Sheng Wang LP: Sweet and Juicy Yr: 2025 Song 10: Out Of Control Artist: Dave Alvin and the Guilty Ones LP: Eleven Eleven Yr: Song 11: Lamb Testicles Artist: Chevy Chase LP: Yr: Song 12: Paper Planes Artist: This Century LP: Punk Goes Pop, Vol. 3 Yr: 2010 Song 13: Jimi Thing Artist: Dave Matthews Band LP: Under The Table and Dreaming Yr: 1994 Song 14: Get Out Of My Life Woman Artist: The John Schroeder Orchestra LP: Yr: 1966
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.