Summary: Today, we confront a claim that shakes the foundations of modern political discourse. A claim made by an Israeli scholar who argues that one of history’s greatest tragedies has been transformed into a political shield. A shield used not to protect the memory of victims, but to justify violence against another people. This is not an easy conversation. It is not comfortable. It is not meant to be.

This is a clear discussion between Owen Jones, a British journalist and political commentator known for confronting power structures and exposing state sanctioned injustice, and his guest Omer Bartov, an Israeli American historian specializing in genocide studies and the manipulation of collective memory.

Even though I believe that Omer Bartov takes the side of Israel, this discussion is very important because it reveals the Palestinian situation and their struggle against Israeli political narratives.

Let’s try to understand how a historical trauma became a political instrument.

The Holocaust stands as one of humanity’s darkest chapters. Millions murdered. Families erased. Communities destroyed. The world vowed “never again.” Never again to genocide. Never again to dehumanization. Never again to silence in the face of mass suffering. But today, some scholars argue that this vow has been twisted. That “never again” has been weaponized into “never question.” That the memory of Jewish suffering has been used to shield a state from accountability, even when its actions mirror the very horrors the world promised to prevent.

Now, let’s see how this transformation happened.

In the decades following World War II, Israel positioned itself as the inheritor of Jewish trauma. The state became synonymous with Jewish identity, Jewish survival, and Jewish memory. Any criticism of Israeli policy was framed as an attack on Jewish existence itself. The Holocaust became not only a historical event, but a political tool. A tool used to silence dissent, deflect scrutiny, and delegitimize anyone who spoke about Palestinian suffering.

According to the scholar at the center of this discussion, this weaponisation did not happen overnight. It evolved through education systems, diplomatic strategies, media narratives, and global alliances. It evolved through the insistence that Israel must always be seen as a victim, even when it holds overwhelming military power. It evolved through the idea that Jewish trauma is eternal, while Palestinian trauma is negotiable, dismissible, or invisible.

Let’s try to understand the consequences of this narrative.

When Palestinian homes are demolished, the world is told it is security. When Palestinian children are killed, the world is told it is self defense. When entire neighborhoods are flattened, the world is told it is necessary. And when anyone questions these explanations, they are accused of hatred, extremism, or denial of Jewish suffering. The Holocaust becomes a rhetorical shield, raised not to honor the dead, but to silence the living.

Today, we examine how this shield has shaped global politics.

Governments hesitate to condemn Israeli actions because they fear being labeled antisemitic. Media outlets soften language to avoid backlash. Universities punish students who speak about Palestinian rights. Human rights organizations are attacked for documenting violations. The scholar argues that this climate of fear is not accidental. It is engineered. It is maintained. It is enforced.

Let’s see what this enforcement looks like.

A journalist publishes evidence of war crimes. Their career is threatened. A professor teaches about settler colonialism. Their contract is not renewed. A student group organizes a protest. Their funding is revoked. A survivor of violence speaks publicly. Their testimony is dismissed as propaganda.

The Holocaust becomes a political firewall, blocking accountability and protecting power.

But today, we confront a different truth.

The scholar insists that honoring the Holocaust means preventing all genocide, not just the genocide of one people. Honoring the Holocaust means recognizing the humanity of all victims, not only those whose suffering fits political narratives. Honoring the Holocaust means refusing to allow its memory to justify new cycles of violence.

Now, let’s try to understand the heart of this argument.

The scholar is not denying the Holocaust. He is not diminishing Jewish suffering. He is not attacking Jewish identity. He is confronting the way trauma has been manipulated to justify oppression. He is confronting the way history has been turned into a weapon. He is confronting the way “never again” has been selectively applied.

Today, we step into this uncomfortable space. Today, we examine the claim that the Holocaust has been weaponized. Today, we ask what happens when memory becomes a political tool. Today, we ask what happens when trauma becomes a shield for violence. Today, we ask what happens when truth becomes dangerous.

Let’s see where this leads. Let’s try to understand what this scholar is revealing. Let’s listen carefully, because the implications reach far beyond Israel and Palestine. They reach into the very question of how societies remember, how they justify, and how they repeat the tragedies they claim to oppose.

This is the battle over free speech. This is the battle over historical memory. This is the battle over truth.

And today, we confront it head on.

If you have thoughts, I want to hear them.

Email me at TWIPpodcasts@gmail.com and tell me how you see it.

This is This Week in Palestine.

