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Program Information
Back in the USSR
A People's History of Ancient Rome
Speech
Siegfried Barazov and Michael Parenti
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Aug. 2, 2026, midnight
Brothers and sisters, comrades and friends, we are history - we are part of it and it is part of us as proletarians, as working class people. Ours is a heritage of struggle extending back to the beginning of human civilization on this planet. A truth the late Michael Parenti understood all too well. In his talk, The Assassination of Julius Caesar, he emphasizes that the ancient struggles of our ancestors are in many ways our own struggles today and in understanding them we may understand ourselves and move toward victory and liberation.
Michael Parenti - The Assassination of Julius Caesar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwzwu1ORC_c&t=2s
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/08/michael-parenti-assassination-of-julius.html

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01:20:25 1 Aug. 2, 2026
CFRU 93.3 FM
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