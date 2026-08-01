Summary: Brothers and sisters, comrades and friends, we are history - we are part of it and it is part of us as proletarians, as working class people. Ours is a heritage of struggle extending back to the beginning of human civilization on this planet. A truth the late Michael Parenti understood all too well. In his talk, The Assassination of Julius Caesar, he emphasizes that the ancient struggles of our ancestors are in many ways our own struggles today and in understanding them we may understand ourselves and move toward victory and liberation.