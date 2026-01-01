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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Vandana Shiva unmasks the rhetoric
Weekly Program
Vandana Shiva, founder of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology, and of Navdanya, a national movement to protect the diversity and integrity of living resources, especially native seeds.
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Aug. 3, 2026, midnight
From the WINGS archive, Vandana Shiva, founder and coordinator of the Research Foundation of Science and Ecology in India; and author of books including Staying Alive: Women, Ecology and Development in India, speaks at a development conference in the US in 1989. She skewers the capitalist notion of development as selfish, unsustainable, and antithetical to human survival in harmony with the planet.
Nancy Lupo in Seattle and Paul Roland of community radio KBOO in Portland. Editor: Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info, including contributor guidelines, at www.wings.org

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Updated from 1990 release
00:28:53 1 Aug. 3, 2026
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