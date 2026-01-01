Vandana Shiva, founder of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology, and of Navdanya, a national movement to protect the diversity and integrity of living resources, especially native seeds.
From the WINGS archive, Vandana Shiva, founder and coordinator of the Research Foundation of Science and Ecology in India; and author of books including Staying Alive: Women, Ecology and Development in India, speaks at a development conference in the US in 1989. She skewers the capitalist notion of development as selfish, unsustainable, and antithetical to human survival in harmony with the planet.
Nancy Lupo in Seattle and Paul Roland of community radio KBOO in Portland. Editor: Frieda Werden
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