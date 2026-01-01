WINGS #17-26 No To Development

Subtitle: Vandana Shiva unmasks the rhetoric

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Vandana Shiva, founder of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology, and of Navdanya, a national movement to protect the diversity and integrity of living resources, especially native seeds.

Date Published: Aug. 3, 2026, midnight

Summary: From the WINGS archive, Vandana Shiva, founder and coordinator of the Research Foundation of Science and Ecology in India; and author of books including Staying Alive: Women, Ecology and Development in India, speaks at a development conference in the US in 1989. She skewers the capitalist notion of development as selfish, unsustainable, and antithetical to human survival in harmony with the planet.

Credits: Nancy Lupo in Seattle and Paul Roland of community radio KBOO in Portland. Editor: Frieda Werden

Notes: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info, including contributor guidelines, at www.wings.org



