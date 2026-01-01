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Trip Hop Radio is a sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves. Updated weekly.
TRACKLIST
01. Josh Furey - Separator Outro 02. Depeche Mode - Useless (The Kruder + Dorfmeister Session) 03. Sasha - Shelter (Christian Loffler Remix) 04. DJ Sneak - Six Days (Machinedrum Remix) 05. Wiklow - Under the Weeping Willow 06. Gruve Collective - Hopeless Hope 07. Lal - Musty City 08. Beatowls - Please Lie To Me 09. Everything But The Girl - SIngle 10. Telenova - SIlver Lining 11. Sneaker Pimps - 6 Underground 12. Tricky - Pumpkin
2026 AR Media
Step into the night. This is your soundtrack for the after hours. This is your sonic escape into a world of dreamy beats and introspective melodies, featuring an eclectic blend of trip hop, chillout, and downtempo grooves.
Curated for night owls who thrive in the quiet hours, Trip Hop Radio takes you on a journey through shadowy soundscapes, with tracks from iconic artists and hidden gems. Whether you're winding down after a long day, creating in the stillness of the night, or simply exploring your thoughts.
Let the rhythm guide you, the bass soothe you, and the melodies inspire you as you embark on a journey of sound and soul.