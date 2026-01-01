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The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.
TRACKLIST
01. Jo Paciello - Give Me That Rythm (Extenden Mix) 02. Groovecat - Live Your Life (Miguel Migs Piano Love Dub) 03. Kerri Chandler - Kerriousity 04. Leo Janeiro - Time Goes (Tuccillo House Mix) 05. NomadiCs - Better Man (Frits Wentink Remix) 06. The Deepshakerz - Eyes (Extended Version) 07. Chemars - Deep State Of Funk (Extended Club Mix) 08. Sonic Soul Orchestra - One Love (N.W.N. Extended Mix) 09. Fouk - Moon 10. Chemars - Vanilla Jazz (Extended Club Mix) 11. DJ ERV - Dreamscape
2026 AR Media
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.