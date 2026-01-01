Notes: Hey Listeners,



I have been working on my 65th Birthday playlist for several months. It is 105 tunes strong and 6.5 hours long. Tonight will hear some select tracks from that list. Enjoy! I have enjoyed putting it together and listening along the way.



The Haberdasher



The Band Slippin' and Slidin' (Live - Canada) A Musical History (Remastered) Capitol Records

Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels Devil with a Blue Dress On / Good Golly Miss Molly Sockin' It To You: The Complete Dynovoice / New Voice Recordings Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group

Delaney & Bonnie Little Richard Medley: Tutti Frutti / The Girl Can't Help It / Long Tall Sally / Jenny Jenny (Live at Royal Albert Hall 12/1/1969) On Tour With Eric Clapton (Live) Rhino Atlantic

X Breathless More Fun In the New World (Remastered) Fat Possum

The Beatles One After 909 Let It Be UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

NRBQ Over Your Head Message for the Mess Age Rhino

Graham Parker & The Rumour Local Girls Squeezing Out Sparks + Live Sparks Arista

Al Green Gotta Find a New World The Flipside of Al Green Hi Records

Chuck Berry Come On The Definitive Collection Geffen

Talking Heads Slippery People Speaking In Tongues Warner Records

Delbert McClinton Take Me To The River The Jealous Kind CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)

George Thorogood & The Destroyers Ride On Josephine George Thorogood & the Destroyers Rounder Records

Wilco Passenger Side A.M. Nonesuch

Dengue Fever Sober Driver Venus on Earth Real World Records

Los Lobos I Got Loaded How Will the Wolf Survive? Rhino/Warner Records

Aaron Lee Tasjan The Trouble with Drinkin' In the Blazes Aaron Lee Tasjan

Bob Dylan If You Gotta Go, Go Now (Or Else You Got to Stay All Night) The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961-1991 Columbia

Dash Rip Rock Shake That Girl Dash Rip Rock Bill Davis

J Geils Band Homework Full House Atlantic

James Cotton Band Got My Mojo Working Live & On the Move Buddah Records

Robert Gordon Red Hot Robert Gordon w/ Link Wray Made in Germany Music

The Charlottesville Allstars The Fever Tip Your Waitress Adelphi Records

The Nighthawks Guard Your Heart (Live) Ten Years Live Rounder Records

The Blasters Marie Marie American Music Liberation Hall

Richard Thompson Tear-Stained Letter Hand of Kindness Ryko/Rhino

David Lindley Your Old Lady El Rayo-X Elektra Asylum

The English Beat I Confess What Is Beat? Go Feet

Bruce Springsteen Out In the Street The River Columbia

The Rolling Stones Monkey Man Let It Bleed ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.



