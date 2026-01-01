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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Aug. 4, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I have been working on my 65th Birthday playlist for several months. It is 105 tunes strong and 6.5 hours long. Tonight will hear some select tracks from that list. Enjoy! I have enjoyed putting it together and listening along the way.

The Haberdasher

The Band Slippin' and Slidin' (Live - Canada) A Musical History (Remastered) Capitol Records
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels Devil with a Blue Dress On / Good Golly Miss Molly Sockin' It To You: The Complete Dynovoice / New Voice Recordings Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group
Delaney & Bonnie Little Richard Medley: Tutti Frutti / The Girl Can't Help It / Long Tall Sally / Jenny Jenny (Live at Royal Albert Hall 12/1/1969) On Tour With Eric Clapton (Live) Rhino Atlantic
X Breathless More Fun In the New World (Remastered) Fat Possum
The Beatles One After 909 Let It Be UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)
NRBQ Over Your Head Message for the Mess Age Rhino
Graham Parker & The Rumour Local Girls Squeezing Out Sparks + Live Sparks Arista
Al Green Gotta Find a New World The Flipside of Al Green Hi Records
Chuck Berry Come On The Definitive Collection Geffen
Talking Heads Slippery People Speaking In Tongues Warner Records
Delbert McClinton Take Me To The River The Jealous Kind CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)
George Thorogood & The Destroyers Ride On Josephine George Thorogood & the Destroyers Rounder Records
Wilco Passenger Side A.M. Nonesuch
Dengue Fever Sober Driver Venus on Earth Real World Records
Los Lobos I Got Loaded How Will the Wolf Survive? Rhino/Warner Records
Aaron Lee Tasjan The Trouble with Drinkin' In the Blazes Aaron Lee Tasjan
Bob Dylan If You Gotta Go, Go Now (Or Else You Got to Stay All Night) The Bootleg Series, Vols. 1-3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961-1991 Columbia
Dash Rip Rock Shake That Girl Dash Rip Rock Bill Davis
J Geils Band Homework Full House Atlantic
James Cotton Band Got My Mojo Working Live & On the Move Buddah Records
Robert Gordon Red Hot Robert Gordon w/ Link Wray Made in Germany Music
The Charlottesville Allstars The Fever Tip Your Waitress Adelphi Records
The Nighthawks Guard Your Heart (Live) Ten Years Live Rounder Records
The Blasters Marie Marie American Music Liberation Hall
Richard Thompson Tear-Stained Letter Hand of Kindness Ryko/Rhino
David Lindley Your Old Lady El Rayo-X Elektra Asylum
The English Beat I Confess What Is Beat? Go Feet
Bruce Springsteen Out In the Street The River Columbia
The Rolling Stones Monkey Man Let It Bleed ABKCO Music & Records, Inc.

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Aug. 3, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
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