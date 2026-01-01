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Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Rebecca Leber + Rebecca John
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Aug. 4, 2026, midnight
If you’ve heard natural gas depicted as a more environmentally friendly fuel alternative as compared to traditional oil and gasoline, you are definitely not alone. Unfortunately, it’s not true. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome two researchers from the Center for Climate Integrity, Rebecca Leber and Rebecca John, to discuss their report profiling the natural gas industry’s efforts over the past several decades to mislead the public about its products. We examine the dangers of methane gas emissions that were kept quiet for so many years, talk about the powerful messaging behind the word “natural” gas, and look at how effective the industry has been in positioning natural gas as a bridge fuel to fight climate change.
Track: In Memory of Elizabeth Reed
Artist: Allman Brothers Band
Album: Wipe the Windows, Check the Oil, Dollar Gas
Label: Capricorn
Year: 1976

Track: Falling Slowly
Artist: Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová
Album: Once Soundtrack
Label: Overcoat
Year: 2006

Track: Natural High
Artist: Bloodstone
Album: Natural High
Label: London
Year: 1973

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00:29:00 1 Aug. 4, 2026
San Francisco
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