Summary: If you’ve heard natural gas depicted as a more environmentally friendly fuel alternative as compared to traditional oil and gasoline, you are definitely not alone. Unfortunately, it’s not true. This week on Sea Change Radio, we welcome two researchers from the Center for Climate Integrity, Rebecca Leber and Rebecca John, to discuss their report profiling the natural gas industry’s efforts over the past several decades to mislead the public about its products. We examine the dangers of methane gas emissions that were kept quiet for so many years, talk about the powerful messaging behind the word “natural” gas, and look at how effective the industry has been in positioning natural gas as a bridge fuel to fight climate change.