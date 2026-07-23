Version 1: Taylor Report commentary Description: Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow to access audio Length (hh:mm:ss): 00:12:15 Language: 1 Date Recorded: July 23, 2026 Location Recorded: Toronto, Ontario Announcer Script/Transcript: View Script # Label Length File Info Downloads 1 00:12:15 192Kbps mp3

(MB) None 5