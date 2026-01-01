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Program Information
Voices of the Community
Voices of the Community Archives Highlight Series
Action/Event
Corrina Gould,Deborah McKoy, Jose Corona, Junious Williams
 Voices of the Community  Contact Contributor
Aug. 5, 2026, midnight
What happens when over half of a city’s residents are severely burdened by housing costs, pushing them from their neighborhoods? This episode exposes Oakland’s gentrification crisis and showcases grassroots solutions fighting back. Featuring Corrina Gould, Deborah McKoy, Jose Corona, and Junious Williams, we unpack affordable housing, education policy, and corporate accountability. You’ll hear how community land trusts and worker-owned cooperatives create economic stability. Learn why minimum wage isn’t enough, how displacement impacts youth, and how you can take action.
Host: George Koster
Co-host & Edited by: Eric Estrada
Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance
Guest: Corrina Gould,Deborah McKoy, Jose Corona, Junious Williams
We are opening the archives from when we first launched the show as part of a class at City College of San Francisco's KCSF.
Across a decade on air, chronic crises we identified years ago only got worse in the pandemic and continue to plague our communities today as they struggle to address these familiar crises such as under funded governments, unhoused citizens, drug overdoses, and food scarcity.

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00:00:00 1 Aug. 5, 2026
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