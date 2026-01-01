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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
(replay)
Weekly Program
Euan Nisbet, Niklas Boers
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Aug. 16, 2026, midnight
Climate can flip to a new state, quickly? Is strangely rising methane a signal of a termination event? Dr. Euan Nisbet, Royal Halloway, University of London with worrying new science. We explore abrupt climate shifts with Prof. Niklas Boers, Technical University of Munich and PIK. He tells us about global reorganization of atmospheric circulation in the past " glimpses of our future " or now?
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:03 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260819 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Aug. 16, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 13 Download File...
Ecoshock 260819 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Aug. 16, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 9 Download File...
Ecoshock 260819 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Aug. 16, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 