Climate can flip to a new state, quickly? Is strangely rising methane a signal of a termination event? Dr. Euan Nisbet, Royal Halloway, University of London with worrying new science. We explore abrupt climate shifts with Prof. Niklas Boers, Technical University of Munich and PIK. He tells us about global reorganization of atmospheric circulation in the past " glimpses of our future " or now?
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:03 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.