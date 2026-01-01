The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Kate Raworth reshapes economic analysis
Weekly Program
Kate Raworth, author of Doughnut Economics. More info: https://doughnuteconomics.org/
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Aug. 17, 2026, midnight
Kate Raworth's address to the Meaning Conference of business people for change, in Brighton, England, in 2017. She explains the framework she has developed for living justly within the means of our planet and gives examples of businesses that are following the model. Since this talk was recorded, 51 cities and regions have begun engaging with Raworth's paradigm.
Audio courtesy of meaningconference.co.uk under a Creative Commons Attribution Licence. It's viewable with illustrations on YouTube. Production for WINGS by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Archive links and contributor guidelines at wings.org

Download Program Podcast
00:28:56 1 Aug. 17, 2026
UK, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:28:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 