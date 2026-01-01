Kate Raworth's address to the Meaning Conference of business people for change, in Brighton, England, in 2017. She explains the framework she has developed for living justly within the means of our planet and gives examples of businesses that are following the model. Since this talk was recorded, 51 cities and regions have begun engaging with Raworth's paradigm.
Audio courtesy of meaningconference.co.uk under a Creative Commons Attribution Licence. It's viewable with illustrations on YouTube. Production for WINGS by Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Archive links and contributor guidelines at wings.org