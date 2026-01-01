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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
Aug. 18, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I have a lot planned for this evening. Well hear some new local. Some other new music. We’ll dig in for a taste of Chud 6. We’ll give a nod to critic Dave Marsh then tie up some loose ends. Keep it tuned here. Enjoy!

The Haberdasher

Palmyra Cheap Beer Cheap Beer - EP Oh Boy Records
Work Wear & Sally Rose Louisiana Rain Louisiana Rain - Single Work Wear
Mackenzie Roark and the Hotpants Broken Jukebox Blues Ghost of Rock and Roll Vocal Rest Records
Woody Woodworth & the Piners Poor Man's Gold Rebels & Dreamers PineHoller Records
Weekend Plans SoLow After Hours Weekend Plans Music, LLC
Rebecca Porter Roll with the Punches Roll With The Punches Holding All The Roses
Tim Barry Too Richmond for Rva Clear Blocks Ahead Chunksaah Records
Chris Stapleton Trust Higher Mercury Nashville
Grateful Dead Rosalie McFall (Live) Reckoning (Live) Grateful Dead/Rhino
Colin James Open Road Open Road - Single self-released
Joe Louis Walker Uptown Girl Blues Eclectic Electric Cleopatra Blues
Harvey Mandel That's Alright Essential Guitar Masters Purple Pyramid
Shuggie Otis 12:15 Slow Goonbash Blues Shuggie's Boogie: Shuggie Otis Plays the Blues Epic/Legacy
The Electric Flag Killing Floor A Long Time Comin' Columbia
John Lee Hooker Bottle Up and Go Hooker 'N Heat EMI/EMI Records (USA)
The J. Geils Band Floyd's Hotel The Morning After Atlantic Records
Johnny Winter Johnny B. Goode (Live) True to the Blues: The Johnny Winter Story Columbia/Legacy
The Jayhawks American Midnight Sanctuary Park SHAM
Steve Earle & Los Lobos Volver A Celaya Volver A Celaya - Single New West Records
Los Hermanos Alacranes La Pared de Piedra UNO Shockoe Records
The War And Treaty You Can't Hurt Me Anymore The Story of Michael and Tanya War and Treaty/ATL Outpost
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Nowhere To Run (Single Version / Mono) The Ultimate Collection: Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Motown
Jackson Browne These Days (Remastered) For Everyman (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra
The Moldy Peaches Jorge Regula The Moldy Peaches The Moldy Peaches
Kath Bloom Come Here (1987) Finally (2023 Edition) Chapter Music

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Aug. 17, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
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 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
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