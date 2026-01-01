Notes: Hey Listeners,



I have a lot planned for this evening. Well hear some new local. Some other new music. We’ll dig in for a taste of Chud 6. We’ll give a nod to critic Dave Marsh then tie up some loose ends. Keep it tuned here. Enjoy!



The Haberdasher



Palmyra Cheap Beer Cheap Beer - EP Oh Boy Records

Work Wear & Sally Rose Louisiana Rain Louisiana Rain - Single Work Wear

Mackenzie Roark and the Hotpants Broken Jukebox Blues Ghost of Rock and Roll Vocal Rest Records

Woody Woodworth & the Piners Poor Man's Gold Rebels & Dreamers PineHoller Records

Weekend Plans SoLow After Hours Weekend Plans Music, LLC

Rebecca Porter Roll with the Punches Roll With The Punches Holding All The Roses

Tim Barry Too Richmond for Rva Clear Blocks Ahead Chunksaah Records

Chris Stapleton Trust Higher Mercury Nashville

Grateful Dead Rosalie McFall (Live) Reckoning (Live) Grateful Dead/Rhino

Colin James Open Road Open Road - Single self-released

Joe Louis Walker Uptown Girl Blues Eclectic Electric Cleopatra Blues

Harvey Mandel That's Alright Essential Guitar Masters Purple Pyramid

Shuggie Otis 12:15 Slow Goonbash Blues Shuggie's Boogie: Shuggie Otis Plays the Blues Epic/Legacy

The Electric Flag Killing Floor A Long Time Comin' Columbia

John Lee Hooker Bottle Up and Go Hooker 'N Heat EMI/EMI Records (USA)

The J. Geils Band Floyd's Hotel The Morning After Atlantic Records

Johnny Winter Johnny B. Goode (Live) True to the Blues: The Johnny Winter Story Columbia/Legacy

The Jayhawks American Midnight Sanctuary Park SHAM

Steve Earle & Los Lobos Volver A Celaya Volver A Celaya - Single New West Records

Los Hermanos Alacranes La Pared de Piedra UNO Shockoe Records

The War And Treaty You Can't Hurt Me Anymore The Story of Michael and Tanya War and Treaty/ATL Outpost

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Nowhere To Run (Single Version / Mono) The Ultimate Collection: Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Motown

Jackson Browne These Days (Remastered) For Everyman (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra

The Moldy Peaches Jorge Regula The Moldy Peaches The Moldy Peaches

Kath Bloom Come Here (1987) Finally (2023 Edition) Chapter Music



