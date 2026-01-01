The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I have a lot planned for this evening. Well hear some new local. Some other new music. We’ll dig in for a taste of Chud 6. We’ll give a nod to critic Dave Marsh then tie up some loose ends. Keep it tuned here. Enjoy!
The Haberdasher
Palmyra Cheap Beer Cheap Beer - EP Oh Boy Records Work Wear & Sally Rose Louisiana Rain Louisiana Rain - Single Work Wear Mackenzie Roark and the Hotpants Broken Jukebox Blues Ghost of Rock and Roll Vocal Rest Records Woody Woodworth & the Piners Poor Man's Gold Rebels & Dreamers PineHoller Records Weekend Plans SoLow After Hours Weekend Plans Music, LLC Rebecca Porter Roll with the Punches Roll With The Punches Holding All The Roses Tim Barry Too Richmond for Rva Clear Blocks Ahead Chunksaah Records Chris Stapleton Trust Higher Mercury Nashville Grateful Dead Rosalie McFall (Live) Reckoning (Live) Grateful Dead/Rhino Colin James Open Road Open Road - Single self-released Joe Louis Walker Uptown Girl Blues Eclectic Electric Cleopatra Blues Harvey Mandel That's Alright Essential Guitar Masters Purple Pyramid Shuggie Otis 12:15 Slow Goonbash Blues Shuggie's Boogie: Shuggie Otis Plays the Blues Epic/Legacy The Electric Flag Killing Floor A Long Time Comin' Columbia John Lee Hooker Bottle Up and Go Hooker 'N Heat EMI/EMI Records (USA) The J. Geils Band Floyd's Hotel The Morning After Atlantic Records Johnny Winter Johnny B. Goode (Live) True to the Blues: The Johnny Winter Story Columbia/Legacy The Jayhawks American Midnight Sanctuary Park SHAM Steve Earle & Los Lobos Volver A Celaya Volver A Celaya - Single New West Records Los Hermanos Alacranes La Pared de Piedra UNO Shockoe Records The War And Treaty You Can't Hurt Me Anymore The Story of Michael and Tanya War and Treaty/ATL Outpost Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Nowhere To Run (Single Version / Mono) The Ultimate Collection: Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Motown Jackson Browne These Days (Remastered) For Everyman (Remastered) Rhino/Elektra The Moldy Peaches Jorge Regula The Moldy Peaches The Moldy Peaches Kath Bloom Come Here (1987) Finally (2023 Edition) Chapter Music