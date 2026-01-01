Summary: When you read political articles these days, do you often find yourself incensed that the author has chosen to speak for "mainstream Dems," "many Americans" and other wide swaths of the electorate without the slightest bit of data to back it up - or have you become immune to this sort of framing? This week on Sea Change Radio we speak to John Stoehr of The Editorial Board about the reliance that political journalists have on the "voice of God" to carve the narratives they desire. We discuss how the media has created a dynamic where political fictions so easily become reality, look at the impact that the DSA, the Democratic Socialists of America, is actually having on the Democratic party, and examine communication issues within the party's leadership.