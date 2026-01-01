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Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
On the 21st Anniversary of Katrina, a Storm Turned Into a Crime Against Humanity
Weekly Program
Leslie Carde (Film Director); Davida Finger (Law Professor, co-author Katrina Pain Index); Carl Dix (Revolutionary Communist Party); 
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Aug. 19, 2026, midnight
From the vaults: Leslie Carde on her film "America Betrayed," rampant corruption and profit - from the government to the Army Corps of Engineers to Corporations. Davida Finger on the so-called rebuilding of New Orleans from the perspective of the people there; Carl Dix on being in New Orleans after Katrina putting it all in the context of Capitalism and illustrating how socialist society would respond differently. All this plus a brief commentary on the Anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium.
Michael Slate - Host & Producer
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Teddy Robinson- Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-260819 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 19, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
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