Summary: From the vaults: Leslie Carde on her film "America Betrayed," rampant corruption and profit - from the government to the Army Corps of Engineers to Corporations. Davida Finger on the so-called rebuilding of New Orleans from the perspective of the people there; Carl Dix on being in New Orleans after Katrina putting it all in the context of Capitalism and illustrating how socialist society would respond differently. All this plus a brief commentary on the Anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium.