Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260821.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- The South Korean military drill with the US was shortened at the request of Trump. Campaigns for the Brazilian presidential elections kicked off last Sunday, with the vote coming in October. The UK Sunday Times quoted the Ukraine military saying British made drones are used for attacking oil refineries deep inside Russia. Israeli strikes on Gaza on Wednesday killed 10 Palestinians. The Trump administration is escalating its attack on the International Criminal Court, imposing sanctions on the President Tomoko Akane and others in the Courts leadership.



From FRANCE- More in-depth reporting on the US attack on the International Criminal Court- there is a broader attack on the organization stemming from fear that the Americans might be charged with war crimes. Volodmyr Zelensky is being challenged in a call for a new presidential election, the first since 2019, by Mykhailo Federov recently fired Defense Minister.



From CUBA- Trump claimed the strait of Hormuz as US territory- Iran insists it will keep the waterway closed until the US acts within the Memorandum of understanding and releases Iranian assets. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that the Trump administration is discussing using tactical nuclear weapons in the war on Iran- NBC reported a similar story from a Pentagon official. Netanyahu called Britain an Islamic republic because of its media coverage of the war in Palestine and new policies banning products from illegal Israeli settlements.



From GERMANY- The rate of environmental damage from current global warming in Europe is alarming- it is at a stage formerly predicting to not be reached until 2050.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"The sheep will spend its entire life fearing the wolf, only to be eaten by the shepherd."

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