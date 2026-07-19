|
Rosalía, “DESPECHÁ”
from MOTOMAMI +
Columbia - 2022
Carlos Montoya, “Zambra”
from Best of Carlos Montoya (Mono Version)
BNF Collection - 1980
Liliana Costa, “Falsedad”
from Los Fabulosos 20
microfon
Raphael, “La Hora”
from Raphael
Parlophone Spain - 2012
Mocedades, “Soledades”
from Mocedades 5
Serdisco - 1987
Santabarbara, “Ponte una cinta en el pelo (2015 Remaster)”
from 1972 - 1976 (Remastered 2015)
WM Spain - 1988
Bimbo Jet, “La Balanga (Remasterisé)”
from El Bimbo (Remasterisé) - Single
Parlophone (France) - 2019
Pic-Nic, “Te esperaré (Remastered 2015)”
from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)
Parlophone Spain - 2015
Elia y Elizabeth, “Alegría”
from The Original Recordings
Codiscos - 1973
Rosalía, “Catalina”
from Los Ángeles
Universal Music Spain S.L. - 2017
Pata Negra, “Yo Me Quedo en Sevilla”
from blues de la frontera
Hannibal
Pink Floyd, “Fearless”
from Meddle (2016 Remaster)
Columbia/Legacy - 1971
Soda Stereo, “Cuando Pase el Temblor (Me Verás Volver Gira 2007)”
from Gira Me Verás Volver, Vol. 1
Ariola - 2008
Gustavo Cerati, “Engaña”
from Bocanada
Ariola - 1999
Soda Stereo, “En la Ciudad de la Furia (Me Verás Volver Gira 2007)”
from Doble Vida
Ariola - 2008
Soda Stereo, “Tratame Suavemente”
from El Ultimo Concierto B
Ariola - 1997
Aterciopelados, “El Album”
from Gozo Poderoso
Ariola - 2000
Aterciopelados, “Nada Quer Ver”
from La Pipa de la Paz
Ariola - 1996
Los Ángeles Negros (Chile), “Y Volveré”
from Inolvidables
Capitol Latin - 2005
Manolo Otero, “Que voy a hacer para olvidarte”
from Inolvidables
RCA
The Weeknd & Anitta, “São Paulo”
from Hurry Up Tomorrow
XO / Republic Records - 2025
Bonobo, “Otomo (feat. O'Flynn)”
from Otomo (feat. O'Flynn) - Single
Ninja Tune - 2021
Bad Brains, “Rights of a Child”
from God of Love
Maverick - 1995
Darryl Jenifer, “Rights”
from The Weather Channel
Org Music - 2026
Duke Ellington, “Janet/Retrospection/ Fleurette Africaine/Bird of Paradise”
from Columbia University May 20 1964 from Reel to Reel
unreleased?