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Program Information
if music could talk
Music
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Aug. 25, 2026, midnight


Rosalía, “DESPECHÁ”
from MOTOMAMI +
Columbia - 2022

Carlos Montoya, “Zambra”
from Best of Carlos Montoya (Mono Version)
BNF Collection - 1980

Liliana Costa, “Falsedad”
from Los Fabulosos 20
microfon

Raphael, “La Hora”
from Raphael
Parlophone Spain - 2012

Mocedades, “Soledades”
from Mocedades 5
Serdisco - 1987

Santabarbara, “Ponte una cinta en el pelo (2015 Remaster)”
from 1972 - 1976 (Remastered 2015)
WM Spain - 1988

Bimbo Jet, “La Balanga (Remasterisé)”
from El Bimbo (Remasterisé) - Single
Parlophone (France) - 2019

Pic-Nic, “Te esperaré (Remastered 2015)”
from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)
Parlophone Spain - 2015

Elia y Elizabeth, “Alegría”
from The Original Recordings
Codiscos - 1973

Rosalía, “Catalina”
from Los Ángeles
Universal Music Spain S.L. - 2017

Pata Negra, “Yo Me Quedo en Sevilla”
from blues de la frontera
Hannibal

Pink Floyd, “Fearless”
from Meddle (2016 Remaster)
Columbia/Legacy - 1971

Soda Stereo, “Cuando Pase el Temblor (Me Verás Volver Gira 2007)”
from Gira Me Verás Volver, Vol. 1
Ariola - 2008

Gustavo Cerati, “Engaña”
from Bocanada
Ariola - 1999

Soda Stereo, “En la Ciudad de la Furia (Me Verás Volver Gira 2007)”
from Doble Vida
Ariola - 2008

Soda Stereo, “Tratame Suavemente”
from El Ultimo Concierto B
Ariola - 1997

Aterciopelados, “El Album”
from Gozo Poderoso
Ariola - 2000

Aterciopelados, “Nada Quer Ver”
from La Pipa de la Paz
Ariola - 1996

Los Ángeles Negros (Chile), “Y Volveré”
from Inolvidables
Capitol Latin - 2005

Manolo Otero, “Que voy a hacer para olvidarte”
from Inolvidables
RCA

The Weeknd & Anitta, “São Paulo”
from Hurry Up Tomorrow
XO / Republic Records - 2025

Bonobo, “Otomo (feat. O'Flynn)”
from Otomo (feat. O'Flynn) - Single
Ninja Tune - 2021

Bad Brains, “Rights of a Child”
from God of Love
Maverick - 1995

Darryl Jenifer, “Rights”
from The Weather Channel
Org Music - 2026

Duke Ellington, “Janet/Retrospection/ Fleurette Africaine/Bird of Paradise”
from Columbia University May 20 1964 from Reel to Reel
unreleased?

Download Program Podcast
01:58:30 1 July 19, 2026
wrir studios
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 01:58:30  256Kbps mp3
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