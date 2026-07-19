Notes:



Rosalía, “DESPECHÁ”

from MOTOMAMI +

Columbia - 2022



Carlos Montoya, “Zambra”

from Best of Carlos Montoya (Mono Version)

BNF Collection - 1980



Liliana Costa, “Falsedad”

from Los Fabulosos 20

microfon



Raphael, “La Hora”

from Raphael

Parlophone Spain - 2012



Mocedades, “Soledades”

from Mocedades 5

Serdisco - 1987



Santabarbara, “Ponte una cinta en el pelo (2015 Remaster)”

from 1972 - 1976 (Remastered 2015)

WM Spain - 1988



Bimbo Jet, “La Balanga (Remasterisé)”

from El Bimbo (Remasterisé) - Single

Parlophone (France) - 2019



Pic-Nic, “Te esperaré (Remastered 2015)”

from Cállate niña (Remastered 2015)

Parlophone Spain - 2015



Elia y Elizabeth, “Alegría”

from The Original Recordings

Codiscos - 1973



Rosalía, “Catalina”

from Los Ángeles

Universal Music Spain S.L. - 2017



Pata Negra, “Yo Me Quedo en Sevilla”

from blues de la frontera

Hannibal



Pink Floyd, “Fearless”

from Meddle (2016 Remaster)

Columbia/Legacy - 1971



Soda Stereo, “Cuando Pase el Temblor (Me Verás Volver Gira 2007)”

from Gira Me Verás Volver, Vol. 1

Ariola - 2008



Gustavo Cerati, “Engaña”

from Bocanada

Ariola - 1999



Soda Stereo, “En la Ciudad de la Furia (Me Verás Volver Gira 2007)”

from Doble Vida

Ariola - 2008



Soda Stereo, “Tratame Suavemente”

from El Ultimo Concierto B

Ariola - 1997



Aterciopelados, “El Album”

from Gozo Poderoso

Ariola - 2000



Aterciopelados, “Nada Quer Ver”

from La Pipa de la Paz

Ariola - 1996



Los Ángeles Negros (Chile), “Y Volveré”

from Inolvidables

Capitol Latin - 2005



Manolo Otero, “Que voy a hacer para olvidarte”

from Inolvidables

RCA



The Weeknd & Anitta, “São Paulo”

from Hurry Up Tomorrow

XO / Republic Records - 2025



Bonobo, “Otomo (feat. O'Flynn)”

from Otomo (feat. O'Flynn) - Single

Ninja Tune - 2021



Bad Brains, “Rights of a Child”

from God of Love

Maverick - 1995



Darryl Jenifer, “Rights”

from The Weather Channel

Org Music - 2026



Duke Ellington, “Janet/Retrospection/ Fleurette Africaine/Bird of Paradise”

from Columbia University May 20 1964 from Reel to Reel

unreleased?

